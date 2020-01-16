Petrofac Enters Seagreen Wind Farm Substations Deal

Petrofac has entered into a Preferred Supplier Agreement with SSE Renewables to design, supply and install the HVAC onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen wind farm project.

The wind farm will be located 27 kilometers off the coast of Angus.

Petrofac has started early work on the project. Subject to a final investment decision expected in the coming months, its full scope will include, on a lump-sum basis, the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning of the offshore substation platform, including the topside, jacket and piles.

The onshore substation EPC scope includes all civil work and major equipment.

Elie Lahoud, Petrofac’s managing director – Engineering & Construction, said: “We have been involved in a number of similar projects in the North Sea and are delighted to have been appointed to be part of the Seagreen project, which will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm. This will enable us to continue to grow our capability and experience in offshore wind and supports our diversification into renewable energy. Along with the wider team involved, I look forward to the safe and quality delivery of both the onshore and offshore substations.”

John Hill, Seagreen project director, said: “We are pleased to welcome the expertise of Petrofac to the Seagreen project. With their experience across engineering, procurement, construction and  installation in this sector we have secured a high level of project certainty in delivering this key element of the works.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

GEO.xyz Nets Thor Offshore Wind Farm UXO Box Survey

Energinet has awarded unexploded ordnance (UXO) box survey for Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea to ...

read more →

DEME Completes SeaMade Wind Farm Export Cable Pull-In

DEME Group has completed the export cable pull-in at the SeaMade offshore wind project into Elia’s Offshore ...

read more →

DEME to Link Neart na Gaoithe OWF Turbines

DEME Offshore has been awarded an EPCI contract for the inter-array and interconnector cables at the Neart na ...

read more →

Saipem Lands €750M in Offshore Wind Sector

Saipem has been awarded a contract by the French company EDF Renewables for the construction of the Neart na ...

read more →

JECS Offshore Supports Hellenic Cables Work on SeaMade OWF

JECS Offshore Services has been hired to support Hellenic Cables during the termination works of the export cables ...

read more →

CSBC-DEME JV Wins New OW Construction Job In Taiwan

Taiwan based CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) and the Zhong Neng Wind Power Corporation Preparatory Office have ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Nexans Export Cables for Seagreen OWF

Nexans has been appointed by SSE as the preferred supplier to design, manufacture and install the onshore and ...

read more →

Petrofac Supports JOG's Greater Buchan Development

Petrofac has secured a contract to support the concept appraisal and selection phase of Jersey Oil and Gas’ ...

read more →

DEME Begins SeaMade Foundations Installation

DEME’s installation vessel ‘Innovation’ has started foundations installation at the SeaMade ...

read more →

Petrofac Wins Forties Deal with Ineos

Petrofac has been awarded a three-year Forties pipeline operations & maintenance support services contract from ...

read more →

LS Cable Scoops Up Another Cable Order in Taiwan

LS Cable said it has signed a contract with Jan De Nul, to supply about 130 kilometers of submarine cable for the ...

read more →

Ordtek Provides UXO Advice to innogy for Triton Knoll OWF

Ordtek has been contracted to provide specialist unexploded ordnance (UXO) risk management advice ahead of the ...

read more →

Deep to Survey Northland's Two German Offshore Wind Sites

Deep BV said it has been awarded two service contracts at the Northland Power offshore wind farm sites. The two ...

read more →

Petrofac Nets Tullow Oil's Thames Decommissioning Deal

Petrofac has been appointed well operator by Tullow Oil for the next phase of its Thames Decommissioning Project, ...

read more →

JDR Supplies Inter-Array Cables for Denmark's Kriegers Flak

JDR Cables, part of the TFKable Group, has signed a cable contract with Vattenfall for the Danish Kriegers Flak ...

read more →