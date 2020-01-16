Petrofac Enters Seagreen Wind Farm Substations Deal

Petrofac has entered into a Preferred Supplier Agreement with SSE Renewables to design, supply and install the HVAC onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen wind farm project.

The wind farm will be located 27 kilometers off the coast of Angus.

Petrofac has started early work on the project. Subject to a final investment decision expected in the coming months, its full scope will include, on a lump-sum basis, the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning of the offshore substation platform, including the topside, jacket and piles.

The onshore substation EPC scope includes all civil work and major equipment.

Elie Lahoud, Petrofac’s managing director – Engineering & Construction, said: “We have been involved in a number of similar projects in the North Sea and are delighted to have been appointed to be part of the Seagreen project, which will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm. This will enable us to continue to grow our capability and experience in offshore wind and supports our diversification into renewable energy. Along with the wider team involved, I look forward to the safe and quality delivery of both the onshore and offshore substations.”

John Hill, Seagreen project director, said: “We are pleased to welcome the expertise of Petrofac to the Seagreen project. With their experience across engineering, procurement, construction and installation in this sector we have secured a high level of project certainty in delivering this key element of the works.”