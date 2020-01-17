Axxis Geo Begins OBN Acquisition in Middle East

Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has started the 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition under the previously announced contract in the Middle East.

The work will be undertaken through most of the first quarter 2020.

The revenue stream from this contract, as well as progress made with short term creditors and suppliers, are important milestones towards the company’s previously announced intention to strengthen its working capital position, AGS explained.

The company did not disclose the name of the client.

