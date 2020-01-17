JFD Adds Ansti Test Systems

JFD has acquired Ansti Test Systems – designer and manufacturer of test facilities for performance measurement of underwater breathing apparatus.

Ansti Test Systems provides turnkey packages which utilise computerised data acquisition techniques to display the performance of breathing apparatus under test, in real time. The systems can be configured to meet requirements for any diving equipment and life support systems.

Giovanni Corbetta, managing director, JFD, said:

“Ansti Test Systems comes with a strong track record in underwater diving testing including a global client base spanning over 60 organisations, more than 5,000 regulator tests for SCUBA manufacturers worldwide, and technical consultancy for various diving related projects.

“This extensive experience complements JFD’s existing subsea support operations and will provide a significant contribution to our long-term ambition of protecting and preserving lives in the commercial and defence industries.”

As part of the acquisition both Ian Himmens and Stan Ellis will work with JFD on a consultancy basis to assist during the transition period and beyond.