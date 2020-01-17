JFSE Merges with JFO

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) has consolidated its services with its sister company, James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE).

The merger brings JFSE under the banner of JFO, which should, according to the company, create a dynamic single source of services across asset and project lifecycles, positioned to deliver time and cost savings to its customers.

The combined portfolio is intended to boost JFO’s ability to support the oil and gas and offshore renewables markets globally and further deliver on its internationalisation and growth strategy.

Decommissioning will continue to be a key focus for both companies set to continue throughout 2020 under the JFO banner, but it also presents growth opportunity in the UK offshore renewables market.

Jack Davidson, MD of JFO, said:

“The merger with JFSE is a really exciting development for JFO, better placing us to deliver the innovative and integrated solutions our customers need and expect across a wider geographic and sector range – delivering significant time and cost savings.

“The key management team remains in place and integration is well underway. The experience and excellence of our team is what differentiates JFO across our customer bases and we’ve worked closely with our colleagues from our sister company for many years – they share our vision and values and will positively augment our team and capabilities.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Schlumberger Posts $10.1Bln Loss in 2019

Schlumberger has booked some $10.1 billion loss for 2019, despite relatively flat revenues, recognizing material ...

read more →

Axxis Geo Begins OBN Acquisition in Middle East

Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has started the 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition under the previously ...

read more →

US Navy Deal for L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies has been selected to provide an unmanned undersea vehicle for expeditionary undersea missions ...

read more →

JFD Adds Ansti Test Systems

JFD has acquired Ansti Test Systems – designer and manufacturer of test facilities for performance ...

read more →

PSW Takes Control of EMAS Spoolbase in Norway

PSW Group has signed an agreement for operation of the former EMAS spoolbase located in Gulen Industrial Harbor, ...

read more →

PGS to Offer Data in APA 2019 Award Areas

Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has set out plans to offer GeoStreamer X data in APA 2019 Award Areas announced by ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

TerraSond in New NOAA Contract

TerraSond, an Acteon company, has secured a five-year IDIQ contract by the Hydrographic Surveys Division of the ...

read more →

Fugro Wins More Geotech Site Survey Work Off The Netherlands

Fugro has been awarded a geotechnical site investigation contract for the Ten noorden van de Waddeneilanden Wind ...

read more →

Petrofac Enters Seagreen Wind Farm Substations Deal

Petrofac has entered into a Preferred Supplier Agreement with SSE Renewables to design, supply and install the HVAC ...

read more →

Busy Year for JFSE in Asia Pacific

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) said it has provided 200 days of operational expertise in the  region to date ...

read more →

JFSE Rolls Out New Shallow Water Tool for Middle East Market

Controlled flow excavation (CFE) services expert James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) said it has developed a low ...

read more →

James Fisher Subsea Excavation Boosts Its Team

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) has boosted its team by a number of key appointments and promotions. The ...

read more →

James Fisher Subsea Excavation Establishes Nigerian Base

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE), part of the James Fisher & Sons, has completed its first project in ...

read more →

JFSE Completes Second Trenching Scope for European Client

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) has completed its second subsea trenching project with one of Europe’s ...

read more →

James Fisher Offshore and First Subsea Launch Decom Solution

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) and First Subsea have joined forces to launch a cut and lift product that reportedly ...

read more →