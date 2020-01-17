JFSE Merges with JFO

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) has consolidated its services with its sister company, James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE).

The merger brings JFSE under the banner of JFO, which should, according to the company, create a dynamic single source of services across asset and project lifecycles, positioned to deliver time and cost savings to its customers.

The combined portfolio is intended to boost JFO’s ability to support the oil and gas and offshore renewables markets globally and further deliver on its internationalisation and growth strategy.

Decommissioning will continue to be a key focus for both companies set to continue throughout 2020 under the JFO banner, but it also presents growth opportunity in the UK offshore renewables market.

Jack Davidson, MD of JFO, said:

“The merger with JFSE is a really exciting development for JFO, better placing us to deliver the innovative and integrated solutions our customers need and expect across a wider geographic and sector range – delivering significant time and cost savings.

“The key management team remains in place and integration is well underway. The experience and excellence of our team is what differentiates JFO across our customer bases and we’ve worked closely with our colleagues from our sister company for many years – they share our vision and values and will positively augment our team and capabilities.”