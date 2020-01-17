US Navy Deal for L3Harris

Photo: L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies has been selected to provide an unmanned undersea vehicle for expeditionary undersea missions for U.S. military forces by the U.S. Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

DIU has awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to L3Harris for the U.S. Navy’s next generation small-class maritime expeditionary mine countermeasures unmanned undersea vehicle (MEMUUV) program.

The contract includes the delivery and testing of an Iver4-900 UUV and two field swappable modular payload sections, including real aperture and synthetic aperture sonars. Additional sensors, swappable battery chemistries, and data solutions are included with the prototype system to provide U.S. military forces with a highly capable UUV that can detect, classify, localize, and identify targets on the ocean floor and in the water column in support of Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and undersea search operations.

“The Iver4 is the culmination of many years of UUV development, customer feedback and application knowledge for military applications,” said Daryl Slocum, vice president and general manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems, L3Harris. “This platform has been custom-built to address the needs of the ExMCM and EOD communities. With its flexible payload, transportable package, extended endurance and high-performance accuracy, the Iver4 is leading the next generation of small class UUVs. We are honored to receive DIU’s award and look forward to bringing the Iver4 to the warfighter.”

