Deep Casing Tools Strengthens African Ties

UK-based oil and gas technology development company, Deep Casing Tools (DCT), has appointed two agents in Africa.

Namely, Africa Oilwell Technology, an oilfield services company, has been appointed as DCT’s partner in Angola, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo and South Africa.

Meanwhile, oil and gas services company, Omasup Energy Services, has been selected as the company’s representative in Nigeria.

David Stephenson, CEO at DCT, said: “We have worked hard over the last decade to establish a strong presence and network of agents in key oil and gas hubs around the world. Africa is a region with huge potential and exploring opportunities in this emerging market is a natural step for us.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Africa Oilwell Technology and Omasup Energy Services to increase our presence in Africa, and bring our innovative and reliable technology solutions to the region.”