EDS Completes Consultancy Work for Taiwanese OWF

EDS HV Group (EDS), part of the James Fisher and Sons, has completed electrical safety commissioning and consultancy work at Formosa 1 (Phase 2) offshore wind farm.

EDS will be providing skills to local people enabling them to safely and efficiently run their own HV network.

EDS’s safety rules were adapted and translated from English to Mandarin, before being applied to the offshore and onshore high voltage networks. Supported by a translator, EDS implemented a safe system of work and trained people under the new safety rules to various levels of authorization, including control engineers, 161kV SAPs and 33kV Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) SAPs.

The Formosa 1 offshore wind farm, a joint venture of Ørsted (35%), JERA (32.5%), Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (25%) and Swancor (7.5%), is located in Miaoli County, Taiwan. It is Taiwan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm of 128MW installed capacity.

David Orr, operations manager at EDS said: “It has been a privilege for EDS to be involved in this landmark project – a major step in Taiwan’s renewable energy ambitions. The successful completion of our work scope is a credit to the EDS team involved, who faced many challenges throughout, including the language barrier, cultural barriers and the difficult climate in which we had to work. Sharing our knowledge and experience and being able to train the local Taiwan operations and maintenance team will aid the operation and the sustainability of the site.

