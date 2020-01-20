InterMoor Kicks Off FPSO Chain Inspection Works Off Brazil

Photo: InterMoor

InterMoor has started working on a chain inspection job offshore Brazil, in partnership with 3 other Acteon Group sister companies.

The team will inspect the mooring lines of six FPSOs.

The project consists in performing full inspection on all mooring lines, an equivalent of 28km of chain/polyester.

InterMoor provides subsea chain inspectors, cleaning equipment for marine growth removal and subsea caliper to provide a dimensional benchmark on chain links. The InterMoor team will be onboard the RSV vessel Parcel das Paredes from OceanPac.

With the assistance of Acteon Group sister companies Pulse and Seatronics, the team is also performing top chain angle assessment.

Finally, the project also uses Clarus’ Integrity Management System Icue to provide a live report and collect data from the inspections.

The project is expected to be completed in Q2 2020.

