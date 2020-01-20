Polarcus Begins Cygnus Phase 3 Acquisition Off Australia

Polarcus has started the acquisition of the latest phase of the Cygnus regional multi-client 3D survey in the Vulcan Sub-basin, offshore north-west Australia.

The 1,500 sq km Phase 3 South survey, covering the Skua, Swift and Montara area, completes over 7,200 sq km of continuous XArray Triple Source coverage.

The Cygnus anisotropic PSDM dataset provides exploration geoscientists with an extensive 3D dataset which allows evaluation of the basin including a number of farm-in opportunities and several areas of open acreage.

The prospectivity of the basin has been demonstrated as Shell Australia made a significant gas and condensate discovery with the Bratwurst exploration well which was drilled within the AC/P64 Title.

This Title is covered by the Cygnus dataset which has brought new understanding both to the prospect itself and to the surrounding area, helping to bring new life to an underexplored basin, the company explained.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Polarcus in New XArray Project in Asia Pacific

Polarcus has been awarded an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in the Asia Pacific region. The acquisition ...

read more →

Polarcus to Shoot Seismic Off Brazil

Polarcus has been awarded a marine seismic acquisition program in Brazil. The acquisition is planned to begin in Q3 ...

read more →

Polarcus Surveys Petrel Field for Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy said it has begun seismic surveys in the Petrel field, located in the Bonaparte Basin of Australia. ...

read more →

Polarcus Grabs XArray Acquisition Project in Malaysia

Polarcus has secured an award of an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in Malaysia. The project is planned ...

read more →

Polarcus Teams Up with ARGAS in MENA Region

Polarcus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS) to ...

read more →

Polarcus Wins West Africa Shoot

Oslo-listed Polarcus has been awarded a 4D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West Africa. The project is ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Polarcus Bags Another XArray Project in Australia

Polarcus has received a contract for an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in Australia. The contract will ...

read more →

Polarcus in New XArray Project in Australia

Polarcus has secured high industry prefunding for a multi-client project in Australia. The project has an ...

read more →

Polarcus in New XArray Project Off Australia

Polarcus has secured high industry prefunding for an XArray multi-client project in Australia. The project is ...

read more →

Polarcus Begins Wide-Azimuth Project for WesternGeco

Polarcus has started the multi-vessel wide-azimuth project for WesternGeco, the geophysical services product line ...

read more →

Polarcus Nets XArray Project in South East Asia

Polarcus has received an award for an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in South East Asia. According to ...

read more →

Polarcus Bags New Project in Americas

Polarcus Limited has received an award for a wide-azimuth project to be acquired in the Americas.  Polarcus Naila ...

read more →

Polarcus Begins Seismic Shoot Off South Africa

Polarcus has started new 3D marine seismic acquisition program over the Paddavissie Fairway on Block 11B/12B ...

read more →

Polarcus Secures New Work in West Africa

Polarcus has received a contract award for a 3D marine seismic acquisition project in West Africa. The project will ...

read more →

Polarcus to Shoot Seismic Offshore Mexico

Polarcus has received a contract for a 3D marine seismic acquisition project offshore Mexico. The project has a ...

read more →