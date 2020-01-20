TechnipFMC Split on Track

TechnipFMC has reaffirmed that its planned transaction to separate into two companies, TechnipFMC and Technip Energies, is well on track for completion in the first half of 2020.

To remind, the industry giant said last year it plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – RemainCo and SpinCo.

The transaction is expected to be structured as a spin-off of TechnipFMC’s Onshore/Offshore segment to be headquartered in Paris, France.

The company anticipates completing the transaction in the second quarter of 2020 and intends to host a Capital Markets event in Paris for Technip Energies before completion of the spin-off.

The company also announced that the E.U. Prospectus for the spin-off of Technip Energies will now include audited IFRS financial statements for Technip Energies for each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2016 through 2019.

In order to provide financial statements for the full year 2019, which will afford greater visibility into recent historical performance, the company anticipates the release of its E.U. Prospectus after its annual filings.

In addition to the approval of the E.U. Prospectus by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), the successful completion of the planned spin-off also remains subject to general market conditions, regulatory approvals, and final board approval.

