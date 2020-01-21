DARE1 Subsea Cable Lands in Djibouti

Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) submarine cable system has landed in La Siesta Beach (Djibouti) and the marine installation is underway.

The cable is being developed by Djibouti Telecom, Somtel, Telkom Kenya and SubCom.

In addition to the installation of the trunk, the installation of the two branch legs to the system’s four landing stations has also started.

The landing stations, located in Djibouti (Djibouti), Bosaso (Puntland), Mogadishu (Somalia) and Mombasa (Kenya), will help enhance connectivity in the east African region and will enable more efficient communications.

The two installation vessels are progressing on schedule and marine operations are scheduled to be complete in March 2020.

While the marine vessels and crews work to install the trunk and branches, installation is also underway on the land cable and terminal equipment that will be used for the DARE1 system.

The entire system is expected to be ready for provisional acceptance in June 2020.