Fugro and DIMAR Wrap Up Caribbean Sea Seep Hunting Study

zoom ARC Roncador; Photo: Armon

Fugro and the Colombian Maritime Authority (Dirección General Maritima, DIMAR) have completed a joint environmental seep hunting study to help assess the country’s resource potential in the Caribbean Sea.

The study involved shallow water seabed sediment coring, geochemical analyses, and seabed heat flow measurements.

Fugro also provided classroom and vessel-based training to DIMAR personnel.

“This project and training were carried out to support DIMAR’s strategic objectives, including developing the skills of our personnel, and producing technical and scientific information to support Colombia’s maritime authority,” stated Petty Officer First Class Luis Olarte, project manager for DIMAR.

The field programme was conducted in two phases onboard DIMAR’s new multipurpose hydrographic vessel, the ARC Roncador.

Fugro mobilised specialised equipment for the testing, including two self-contained laboratories and a heat flow probe.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to have partnered with DIMAR and provided training to their personnel in our areas of expertise,” said Dr Jim Gharib, Fugro’s global manager for Seep Hunting and Geochemical Exploration. “Operations were carried out safely and successfully, and Fugro appreciates this opportunity to create a partnership with DIMAR and to demonstrate our commitment to Colombian scientific and business objectives now and in the future.”