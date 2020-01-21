Hellenic Cables Wins Mayflower Wind Inter-Array Job

Fulgor Power Cable Plant in Soussaki, Corinth, Greece; Photo: Hellenic Cables

Hellenic Cables has secured an agreement with Semco Maritime for the supply of inter-array cables for the Mayflower Wind project, a joint venture of Shell New Energies US and EDPR Offshore North America.

The offshore wind project was selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to supply 804 MW of renewable energy within the state with expected start-up in 2025.

Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, supply and storage of approximately 300 km of 66 kV, XLPE insulated submarine inter-array cables, aimed at connecting the project’s wind turbines to its offshore substation.

The cables will be manufactured in Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable production facility in Corinth, Greece over an extended period. Continuous manufacturing is expected to be completed in the end of 2023, with final installation expected around 2025.

 

