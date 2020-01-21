PEACE Submarine Cable Extends to Southern Africa

Photo: PCCW Global

PCCW Global and PEACE Cable International Network will cooperate on the PEACE South extension of the Pakistan East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) submarine cable system.

This cooperation positions PEACE as a major cable system to head south from the Europe-Asia route, in a move that will deliver connectivity to the entire southern African region.

The cooperation on extension of PEACE to southern Africa follows the overall success of the cable development project and the smooth implementation of operations, from survey activities and the issuing of the relevant country permits through to manufacturing and factory acceptance.

New technologies deployed in the construction phase of the project will enable each country’s bandwidth allocation to be modified during the lifetime of the cable. Once the cable is live, individual cable stakeholders will have the ability to independently structure the network according to their own specifications, without affecting others using the same cable system, PCCW said.

The PEACE South extension should have an important impact on connectivity from its current African landing point in Mombasa all the way to South Africa, opening new Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East African markets to cable partners. In addition, PEACE South should provide alternative routes for existing systems, connecting southern Africa to Europe and Asia with newer, faster high-bandwidth technology and assisting the region to improve internet usage and reduce the cost of connectivity.

When completed, the PEACE cable system will offer very low latency routes from China to both Europe and Africa, interconnecting three of the world’s most populous continents.

Frederick Chui, chief commercial officer, PCCW Global, said, “Since the construction of Peace East and Peace Med are both expected to be completed on time, on budget and within the originally specified plan of work, the planned extension through Peace South is a natural expansion for Asian investment in Africa, enhancing cooperation and shared economic benefits in the exchange of goods, technology and ideas.”

Sun Xiaohua, chief operating officer, PEACE Cable International, said, “We see the PEACE project as a strategic pivot for the Hengtong Group to further expand as a subsea cable investor and we look forward to identifying new investment opportunities in this market. Investment in the PEACE South extension is being provided solely by the PEACE partnership, with commercial implementation assistance from PCCW Global. This illustrates the extent of our commitment to the project as a major strategic opportunity to spearhead the deployment and commercialization of better connectivity between Africa, Europe and Asia.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

GO Invests in New Submarine Cable

Malta’s telecommunications provider, GO, has announced a multi-million investment in a new submarine cable ...

read more →

DARE1 Submarine Cable to Meet Ready for Service Schedule

Djibouti Telecom, Somtel, Telkom Kenya and SubCom said that all manufacturing aspects for the Djibouti Africa ...

read more →

MainOne Submarine Cable Lands in Cote D’Ivoire

MainOne has landed its submarine cable in Grand Bassam, Cote D’Iviore, which is the final leg of the ongoing ...

read more →

Telstra Firms Up Southern Cross Deal

Spark and the Southern Cross Cable Network (Southern Cross) shareholders have signed agreements and received ...

read more →

Orange, PCCW and PEACE Sign PEACE Med Deployment Deal

Orange, PCCW Global and PEACE officially signed their agreement to deploy the new submarine cable- PEACE Med. The ...

read more →

LS Cable Scoops Up Another Cable Order in Taiwan

LS Cable said it has signed a contract with Jan De Nul, to supply about 130 kilometers of submarine cable for the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Google Intros New Subsea Cable Linking Europe and Africa

Google has introduced Equiano, a new private subsea cable that will connect Africa with Europe. Once complete, ...

read more →

PCCW and Telecom Egypt Ink PEACE Cable Deal

PCCW Global and Telecom Egypt recently signed a landing party agreement in Beijing. This agreement will enable the ...

read more →

ZTT Delivers 500kV AC Subsea Cable Project

Recently, ZTT Submarine Cable (ZTTSC) completed the factory test and delivery of 500kV AC submarine cable for the ...

read more →

DARE1 Cable Adds New Landing Point; Marine Survey Completed

Marine survey for the Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) submarine cable system has been completed and the ...

read more →

DataCo Completes Kumul Submarine Cable System 2

PNG DataCo (DataCo) has completed the second, out of three systems of the Kumul submarine cable network. The System ...

read more →

NEC Submarine Cable to Connect Okinawa and Kagoshima

NEC Corporation has secured a contract by Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company to design, engineer, supply, install, ...

read more →

Prysmian Wins Canada Subsea Cable Deal

Prysmian has been awarded a new contract worth €17 million by New Brunswick Power Corporation (NB Power), Canada. ...

read more →

Huawei Marine Wraps Up WACS Upgrade II

Huawei Marine has completed the West Africa Cable System (WACS) Upgrade II. The project was signed in February 2018 ...

read more →

New Iceland Subsea Cable in Preparation

The Telecommunication Fund of Iceland and Farice, the operator of two submarine cables to Iceland, have signed a ...

read more →