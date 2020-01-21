RTI Selects Equinix to Extend Connectivity Solutions

RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. (RTI) selects Equinix IBX data centers to extend its connectivity solutions in Tokyo, Japan, and Sydney, Australia.

Equinix IBX data centers have been selected by RTI Connectivity (RTI) to extend its connectivity solutions in Tokyo, Japan, and Sydney, Australia.

RTI’s transpacific submarine cable systems are the newest secure long-haul routes interconnecting the Asia-Pacific region and Australia via Guam.

RTI selected Equinix IBX data centers due to the company’s expertise in delivering and managing cable landing stations and its access to dense, rich ecosystems of networks, clouds, and financial and IT service providers.

Russ Matulich, chief executive officer, RTI, said: “JGA South’s initial design capacity of 36 Tbps empowers our customers with unrivaled scalability that will seamlessly interconnect Equinix’s campuses in Sydney and Tokyo. Content users of any size can now quickly connect to us across the campus, easily transmit their content over the fastest path between Sydney and Tokyo, and rest assured that their content is being delivered safely and securely.”

Tim Stronge, vice president, Research, TeleGeography, said: “The next-generation design of cable landing stations is evolving to take advantage of economics and technology. Equinix will manage the cable landing station for the JGA South and JGA North subsea cable systems directly in Equinix IBX data centers. This new Pop-to-Pop concept holds the potential for cost savings and an increase in performance to the operators of the cable system.”

Jeremy Deutsch, president, Equinix Asia-Pacific, added: “RTI’s transpacific cable systems is a great addition to the list of submarine cable systems offered in Equinix, and presents further connectivity options to our customers. We’re proud to facilitate greater business opportunities between Australia and Asia and provide additional enhanced and efficient interconnection options for enterprises and service providers alike, to continue to drive growth of the digital economy between these two growing markets.”

