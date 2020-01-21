STATS Delivers Pipeline Isolation Campaign in Malaysia

Pipeline technology specialist STATS has wrapped up a six-month pipeline isolation campaign offshore and onshore Malaysia.

The work covered 12 pipeline isolations on behalf of partner Handal Energy for a major operator in Malaysia, and is said to be the largest integrated campaign undertaken by STATS in the region.

All workscopes featured STATS’ range of Remote Tecno Plug (RTP) which provided inline pipeline isolation to allow the live repair and replacement of valves on onshore and offshore assets in West Malaysia and Sarawak.

The RTPs ranged in size from 12” to 32” and teams from STATS Beranang workshop in Kuala Lumpur, backed up by personnel from the UK and UAE, worked jointly to complete the projects.

Gareth Campbell, STATS Group’s regional manager for Asia Pacific, said: “With the successful completion of two 28” RTP isolations on facilities in Sarawak, this brings to a close our six month long isolation campaign in Malaysia, during which a total of 12 safety critical projects have been completed for valve repair and maintenance.

“Using a combination of local expertise from our Kuala Lumpur base, supported by colleagues from Aberdeen and Abu Dhabi, we have reaffirmed our position as the primary provider of safety-critical pipeline isolation services in Malaysia, and look forward to maintaining this success with future projects already confirmed for 2020.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Shearwater in Malaysia Seismic for Repsol

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded hybrid node and towed streamer seismic survey by Repsol Oil & Gas ...

read more →

Zennor Wraps Up Finlaggan Subsea Installation Campaign

Zennor Petroleum has completed the 2019 Finlaggan subsea installation campaign utilizing six separate vessels. ...

read more →

Shell Wraps Up Gumusut-Kakap Phase 2 Project in Malaysia

Sabah Shell Petroleum, the operator of the Gumusut-Kakap (GK) semi Floating Production System located offshore ...

read more →

STATS Inks MoU for Russia's Sakhalin-2 Project

STATS Group has signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sakhalin Energy and OOO INTRA Services ...

read more →

Fugro Delivers Another Petronas Seep Hunting Project

Fugro has completed the second of three Malaysian seep hunting and geochemical campaigns for Petronas. The second ...

read more →

Shell Orders Kaikias Riser Isolation Valve from Deep Down

Deep Down has received an order from Shell for work related to its Kaikias development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Swire Seabed Wraps Up Equinor Unmanned Pipeline Inspection

Swire Seabed has completed a second offshore pipeline campaign for Equinor in the North Sea. The campaign, ...

read more →

N-Sea Grabs Three Middle East Contracts

N-Sea has been awarded three contracts in the Middle East with a combined value close to USD 15 million. The first ...

read more →

Rotech Subsea Delivers North Sea Renewables IRM Campaign

Rotech Subsea has completed a three-phase IRM scope in the North Sea sector for a major client. Rotech’s next ...

read more →

Fugro Executes Seep Hunting for Petronas

Fugro has completed the first of three Malaysian seep hunting and geochemical campaigns for the provision of ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Picks Frames Package for Eni Merakes Field

Oil and gas process equipment supplier Frames has been awarded a contract to supply TechnipFMC with the hydraulic ...

read more →

Cortez Subsea Boosts Its Team in Aberdeen and Kuala Lumpur

Cortez Subsea has more than doubled its team across Aberdeen and Kuala Lumpur after being awarded a contract to lay ...

read more →

Alam Bags Pipeline Deal from Vestigo Offshore Malaysia

Alam Maritim Resources has secured a contract for the provision of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, ...

read more →

Benthic Delivers Geotech Campaign Off Malaysia

Benthic and Asian Geos has completed its geotechnical investigation in the Limbayong Field, offshore East Malaysia ...

read more →

Malaysia Contracts for McDermott

McDermott has secured two contracts to provide transportation and installation of offshore structures, pipelines ...

read more →