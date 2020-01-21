STATS Delivers Pipeline Isolation Campaign in Malaysia

Pipeline technology specialist STATS has wrapped up a six-month pipeline isolation campaign offshore and onshore Malaysia.

The work covered 12 pipeline isolations on behalf of partner Handal Energy for a major operator in Malaysia, and is said to be the largest integrated campaign undertaken by STATS in the region.

All workscopes featured STATS’ range of Remote Tecno Plug (RTP) which provided inline pipeline isolation to allow the live repair and replacement of valves on onshore and offshore assets in West Malaysia and Sarawak.

The RTPs ranged in size from 12” to 32” and teams from STATS Beranang workshop in Kuala Lumpur, backed up by personnel from the UK and UAE, worked jointly to complete the projects.

Gareth Campbell, STATS Group’s regional manager for Asia Pacific, said: “With the successful completion of two 28” RTP isolations on facilities in Sarawak, this brings to a close our six month long isolation campaign in Malaysia, during which a total of 12 safety critical projects have been completed for valve repair and maintenance.

“Using a combination of local expertise from our Kuala Lumpur base, supported by colleagues from Aberdeen and Abu Dhabi, we have reaffirmed our position as the primary provider of safety-critical pipeline isolation services in Malaysia, and look forward to maintaining this success with future projects already confirmed for 2020.”