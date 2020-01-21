Telxius BRUSA Cable Achieves 160 Tbps with Ciena’s WaveLogic 5

Telxius’ BRUSA submarine cable has reached record 550 Gbps single-wavelength channel speeds during an advanced trial leveraging Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical solution.

In addition, a commercially deployable solution for a total capacity of more than 20 Tbps on a single fiber pair was verified.

With WaveLogic 5 Extreme, the BRUSA cable is now able to reach a total transmission capacity of more than 160 Tbps.

BRUSA is a high capacity submarine cable connecting Brazil and the Americas. It was opened for business in August 2018 and stretches approximately 10,200 kilometers between Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Virginia Beach, USA.

WaveLogic 5 Extreme was used on the BRUSA cable to provide greater scale and increased economic efficiencies and deliver 50 percent more capacity per wavelength.

WaveLogic 5 Extreme opens the door to a more scalable submarine network, which can support our customers as they continue to embrace new technologies that require unprecedented levels of bandwidth. This remarkable achievement is another example of how our collaboration with Ciena enables us to not only visualize what’s possible for our network, but to turn those possibilities into reality,” said Carlos Dasi, Telxius’ Cable CTO.

“Completing this trial showcases how WaveLogic 5 Extreme, which is an integral part of Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme network solution, raises the bar in coherent optical technology and demonstrates how Telxius’ current network can be transformed to provide an even more superior digital experience for their customers,” said Rodolfo Vigliano, Ciena’s senior managing director of Sales.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Google's Curie Subsea Cable All Set for Chile Transmission

Google’s Curie subsea cable from the United States to Chile has been successfully installed and tested. The ...

read more →

Ciena Boosts IMEWE Submarine Cable

IMEWE (India-Middle East-Western Europe), the ultra-high capacity fiber optic submarine cable system, is deploying ...

read more →

Telxius Opens Derio Communications Hub

Telxius, the communications infrastructure company of the Telefonica Group, has launched its purpose-built, ...

read more →

EllaLink, Telxius Ink Latin America - Europe Connection Pact

The EllaLink Group and Telxius, the telecommunication infrastructure company of the Telefónica Group, have signed a ...

read more →

Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia

Ciena has recently appointed Judi Hartono as Country Head of Indonesia. He brings a significant amount of industry ...

read more →

Crosslake Taps Ciena for Toronto – New York Link

Crosslake Fibre will light up the lowest latency cable between Toronto and New York City using Ciena’s optical ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

América Móvil and Telxius to Deploy New Subsea Cable

América Móvil and Telxius have announced the deployment of a new ultrahigh capacity undersea cable in the Pacific ...

read more →

Hawaiki Subsea Route Expands with Los Angeles PoP

Hawaiki Submarine Cable said it has expanded its subsea network with a new direct route to Los Angeles. The new ...

read more →

JGA South Cable Ready for Subsea Installation

RTI Connectivity has said that construction of the Japan-Guam-Australia South Cable System (JGA South) is on ...

read more →

DARE1 Cable Adds New Landing Point; Marine Survey Completed

Marine survey for the Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) submarine cable system has been completed and the ...

read more →

Telia Carrier and Telxius Ink Network Capacity Deal

Telia Carrier and Telxius have announced an agreement for multi-terabit capacity services combining transatlantic ...

read more →

NEC Submarine Cable to Connect Okinawa and Kagoshima

NEC Corporation has secured a contract by Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company to design, engineer, supply, install, ...

read more →

Hawaiki and PacketFabric Ink Strategic Pact

Hawaiki and PacketFabric have signed a strategic partnership to provide transpacific capacity on the Hawaiki ...

read more →

Windstream Wholesale Expands Portfolio with Two Subsea Links

Network communications provider Windstream Wholesale is connecting its core network to the MAREA and BRUSA cable ...

read more →

XSite Builds PNG Landing Station for Coral Sea Cable System

XSite Modular has been awarded a contract by PNG DataCo to design and build a modular cable landing station (MCLS) ...

read more →