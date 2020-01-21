Telxius BRUSA Cable Achieves 160 Tbps with Ciena’s WaveLogic 5

Telxius’ BRUSA submarine cable has reached record 550 Gbps single-wavelength channel speeds during an advanced trial leveraging Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical solution.

In addition, a commercially deployable solution for a total capacity of more than 20 Tbps on a single fiber pair was verified.

With WaveLogic 5 Extreme, the BRUSA cable is now able to reach a total transmission capacity of more than 160 Tbps.

BRUSA is a high capacity submarine cable connecting Brazil and the Americas. It was opened for business in August 2018 and stretches approximately 10,200 kilometers between Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Virginia Beach, USA.

WaveLogic 5 Extreme was used on the BRUSA cable to provide greater scale and increased economic efficiencies and deliver 50 percent more capacity per wavelength.

“WaveLogic 5 Extreme opens the door to a more scalable submarine network, which can support our customers as they continue to embrace new technologies that require unprecedented levels of bandwidth. This remarkable achievement is another example of how our collaboration with Ciena enables us to not only visualize what’s possible for our network, but to turn those possibilities into reality,” said Carlos Dasi, Telxius’ Cable CTO.

“Completing this trial showcases how WaveLogic 5 Extreme, which is an integral part of Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme network solution, raises the bar in coherent optical technology and demonstrates how Telxius’ current network can be transformed to provide an even more superior digital experience for their customers,” said Rodolfo Vigliano, Ciena’s senior managing director of Sales.