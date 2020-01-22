Dana Hires Ocean Installer for Subsea Work Off UK

Viking Neptun; Photo: Ocean Installer

Ocean Installer has won a contract from Dana Petroleum for work at the Triton Area Development in the Central North Sea some 190 kilometers east of Aberdeen.

The contract, which is Ocean Installer’s first with Dana, involves the installation and trenching of a 12-inch flexible production flowline at the Guillemot field.

The project will be executed by Ocean Installer’s office in Aberdeen, with engineering work beginning immediately and offshore operations scheduled for Q2 2020.

The construction support vessel Viking Neptun will be utilised for the offshore work.

“This is our first award from Dana Petroleum, so we look forward to establishing a relationship with a key operator through close cooperation on this project,” said Kevin Murphy, interim CEO, Ocean Installer.

The Triton FPSO is located in Block 21/30, approximately 193 kilometers east of Aberdeen in the Central North Sea, in water depth of 95 meters and produces hydrocarbons from the Triton Development.

Joint venture partners in the Triton FPSO area are Dana, Tailwind and Endeavour. The development comprises the fields at Bittern, Gannet E, Guillemot West, Guillemot North-West, Clapham, Pict and Saxon.

