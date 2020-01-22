DOF Subsea Wins Australia Gig

DOF Subsea said it has been awarded several new contracts in the APAC region.

The Oslo-listed subsea operating company said that the new contracts should secure further vessel and resource utilization in the first quarter and first part of the second quarter of 2020.

The contracts, for undisclosed clients in Australia, will see Skandi Singapore begin subsea project operations during Q1 2020 for two major operators in the region over a period of 50-60 days.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, said: “These are important awards for DOF Subsea and continue to build backlog from previous reported wins in Q1 2020, all of which secure good utilisation for our vessel and resources in the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to working with our key clients to deliver safe and successful projects.”