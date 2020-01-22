DOF Subsea Wins Australia Gig

DOF Subsea said it has been awarded several new contracts in the APAC region.

The Oslo-listed subsea operating company said that the new contracts should secure further vessel and resource utilization in the first quarter and first part of the second quarter of 2020.

The contracts, for undisclosed clients in Australia, will see Skandi Singapore begin subsea project operations during Q1 2020 for two major operators in the region over a period of 50-60 days.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, said: “These are important awards for DOF Subsea and continue to build backlog from previous reported wins in Q1 2020, all of which secure good utilisation for our vessel and resources in the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to working with our key clients to deliver safe and successful projects.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

New Discovery for Shell in Australia

Shell Australia has made a gas and condensate discovery in the Browse Basin off the North West Coast of Western ...

read more →

Vocus Wins Barossa Subsea Cable Deal

Australia-based telco operator Vocus has entered a contract with the Barossa Joint Venture to build, operate and ...

read more →

Woodside Takes FID on Pluto-NWS Interconnector Pipeline

Woodside has taken a final investment decision on the pipeline component of the Pluto-North West Shelf (NWS) ...

read more →

Polarcus Bags Another XArray Project in Australia

Polarcus has received a contract for an XArray marine seismic acquisition project in Australia. The contract will ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Wins Woodside Subsea Prize

TechnipFMC has been awarded engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by Woodside for ...

read more →

Polarcus in New XArray Project in Australia

Polarcus has secured high industry prefunding for a multi-client project in Australia. The project has an ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Shell in 3D Seismic Off Western Australia

Shell Australia is planning to undertake the factory 3D marine seismic survey within the Browse and Bonaparte Basin ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 17 – June ...

read more →

Rotech Wins Boskalis Gig

Rotech Subsea has been awarded contracts for two significant scopes of work for Boskalis Subsea Cables & ...

read more →

Nortek Expands into Australia with New Office

Nortek has opened a new office in Melbourne, Australia, to facilitate access to Doppler instrumentation for ...

read more →

Wood Wins Jansz-Io Subsea FEED

Wood has secured a new contract with Chevron Australia to provide subsea integration and flow assurance front-end ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Stays with McDermott

McDermott and Fugro have agreed on an extension of the CSV Southern Ocean current charter to allow McDermott to ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 22 – ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Wins Fugro Support Contract Off Australia

CSV Southern Ocean has entered into a contract with Fugro to undertake a program of IRM work offshore Australia. ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 25 ...

read more →