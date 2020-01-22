EMGS Gets New Pemex Call

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a call-off for additional acquisition work for Pemex.

In June last year, EMGS signed a two-year acquisition contract with Pemex with a total value of approximately $73.3 million and a minimum value of approximately $29.3 million.

The call-off consists of deep-water acquisition work and has a total value of about $3.4 million, excluding associated processing.

Furthermore, the company said it has also received a call-off covering modelling work in preparation for other potential acquisition operations.

CEO of EMGS, Bjørn Petter Lindhom, said: “I am very proud of the outstanding operational efficiency and first-class product EMGS is delivering to Pemex under this contract. The additional acquisition work now ordered by Pemex is an important confirmation that we are meeting Pemex’s expectations.”

Based on modelling work already ordered and completed, on-going discussions with Pemex and the new modelling call-off received, EMGS said that it has reason to believe that additional acquisition work is likely to be forthcoming.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

EMGS Vessel Utilization Increases

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has seen an increase in vessel utilization for the fourth quarter 2019 at 80% ...

read more →

EMGS CFO Switches to Polaris Media

CFO of Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) Hege Veiseth has resigned her position with the company to pursue new ...

read more →

EMGS Bags USD 8 Million Deal

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a USD 8 million multi-client contract from an undisclosed customer. ...

read more →

EMGS Vessel Activity Increases

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has recorded vessel utilization of 73% for the third quarter 2019 compared with ...

read more →

EMGS Wins BP Survey Off Senegal and Mauritania

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has been awarded a contract from BP for a proprietary controlled source ...

read more →

EMGS Lands PEMEX Contract

EMGS has signed the final multi-year acquisition contract with PEMEX, following a letter of award received earlier ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

EMGS Appoints Permanent CEO

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has appointed Bjørn Petter Lindhom as the permanent CEO of the company. Bjørn ...

read more →

EMGS Set for Board Changes

The chairman of the board of directors of Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS), Eystein Eriksrud, has notified the ...

read more →

EMGS Scores New Contract

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a multi-year call-off acquisition contract from a repeat but ...

read more →

EMGS Gets LoI for Norwegian Barents Sea Survey

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a letter of intent for a fully pre-funded multi-client survey in ...

read more →

EMGS Confirms South-East Asia Survey

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has confirmed a purchase order from an undisclosed customer for the proprietary ...

read more →

EMGS Confirms Equinor Contract Award

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has confirmed the contract award from Equinor with a value of approximately USD ...

read more →

EMGS Nets Multi-Client Letter of Intent

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a letter of intent from an undisclosed customer with an approximate ...

read more →

EMGS Gears Up for South-East Asia Survey

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a letter of award (LoA) from an undisclosed customer for a ...

read more →

EMGS Sees More Red Ink

Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS has slipped deeper into the red when compared to fourth-quarter 2017, ...

read more →