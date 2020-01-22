Harvey Gulf to Boost Subsea Business with New VP Appointment

US offshore vessel owner Harvey Gulf has hired John Dunn as vice president of subsea vessel operations.

Formerly of Oceaneering, Dunn will assemble and manage a subsea vessel management team, as CEO Shane Guidry looks to grow the company’s subsea business.

Prior to Oceaneering, Dunn was the director of operations at Meridian Ocean Services, a subsea service provider acquired by Oceaneering in 2016. He is also an unlimited USCG chief engineer and worked for Chevron Shipping’s tanker and FPSO fleets.

Shane Guidry, CEO, said: “I’m very happy to welcome John to my executive management team. John spent the last three years overseeing chartered vessel fleet operations and marine assurance at Oceaneering. He brings with him a world of subsea knowledge and experience that we absolutely intend to build on. John will be working very closely with our subsea partners, customers and crews. He will manage operations and technical sales of Harvey’s four subsea vessels, and also look for additional vessels to purchase in order to further enhance our global business.”

“I am very excited about the opportunity to join Harvey Gulf and work with Mr. Guidry and his exceptional team. It’s a unique and exciting challenge to manage his high spec vessels and build a forward-looking team that can grow and service our clients’ current and future needs worldwide,” said Dunn.

