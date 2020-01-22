Shearwater in New Seismic Campaign for ONGC in India

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC in Western Offshore India.

The project is scheduled to start in Q1 2020.

The 4-month survey covers 2,000 sq. km of 3D in a shallow-water area of the Arabian Sea.

The contract award follows last month’s announcement of a combined 2D and 3D broadband marine seismic survey for ONGC off the East Coast of India.

“We are pleased to receive this second award for the coming season in India,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “Multiple awards in India support high utilisation of our vessels in Asia.”