STR Launches Singapore Office

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has officially opened its Singapore office in which the occasion was marked by a client open day on Wednesday January 22, 2020.

The opening of STR’s Singapore facilities follows its recent strategic expansion into Asia Pacific which saw the appointment of Jason French as regional director.

This further expansion is being driven by STR’s board of directors, following the success of our Perth office opening in March 2019.

Scott Johnstone, Group managing director, STR said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of second facility in the Asia Pacific region. This will further enable STR to deliver its full suite of technology and support services locally and support our client’s operational requirements.”