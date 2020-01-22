Tekmar Scoops Kriegers Flak Deal

Tekmar Energy has secured a contract from Global Marine Group and JDR Cables for the supply of TekLink cable protection systems and cable hang-off assemblies for Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm (DKF) in the Baltic sea.

Tekmar Energy will supply 150 patented TekLink Mechanical Latch cable protection systems to protect the subsea array cables as they interact with the monopile foundations from the seabed to surface.

Additionally, Tekmar Energy has been chosen by JDR Cables to supply 151 patented sealed hang-off clamps to secure the cables at the top of the foundations.

Russell Edmondson, managing director of Tekmar Energy, said: “We are pleased to be working with Global Marine Group and JDR Cables on DKF. All three companies have bases in the North East of England, so this project is a great showcase for the UK supply chain and its leading position in the delivery and installation of subsea array cable systems.

