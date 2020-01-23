CCC to Resume Pipeline Survey in Arabian Gulf

CCC Underwater Engineering is set to resume the second phase of a 2,000 kilometer pipeline survey in the Arabian Gulf, totaling 316 pipelines.

The company is inspecting the final 102 pipelines using its Saab Seaeye Leopard underwater robot.

CCC’s objective is to achieve the most precise repeatable survey data possible, to a baseline accuracy below 0.5 meters.

The necessary array aboard the Leopard includes three HD cameras with movie quality 1080i interlacing, two Kongsberg M3 profiling sonars, Sonardyne Mini-Ranger and SPRINT-Nav 500 Hybrid INS, Valeport bathy suite including altimeter, Valeport mini sound velocity profiler, MCS’s photo-realistic 3D cloud system, laser line generator, CP and UT probes.

For accurate data acquisition,” said Tavis Letherby, CCC manager, “Only a Leopard has the maneuverability, control and payload to stay steady and on course without problems in shallow water when faced with strong cross currents and wave motion – sometimes working in less than six meters of depth.

