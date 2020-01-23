Hellenic Cables Gets Skiathos Interconnection Project

Greek TSO ADMIE has awarded Hellenic Cables and its subsidiary Fulgor the project for the interconnection of Skiathos island in the Aegean Sea to the mainland grid.

The contract, worth approximately EUR 43 million, entails the supply and installation of the submarine and underground cable system.

This includes the design and manufacturing of 30 kilometers of 150 kV submarine cable system, its subsea installation and protection as well as its connection to the 150 kV transmission system in Mantoudi area, Evia.

Implementation is expected to begin January 2020 and completed within 20 months.

The submarine cable will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ plant in Corinth, Greece.