Prysmian to Supply Steel Tube Umbilicals for Libra Mero Project

Prysmian Group has secured a contract by Libra, a consortium of international oil and gas operators, for steel tube umbilicals to be installed in the Mero offshore oil field.

The Libra consortium is led by Petrobras, with a 40% interest, in partnership with Shell Brasil (20%), Total (20%), CNPC (10%) and CNOOC (10%).

The consortium also has the participation of the state-owned company Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) as manager of the Production Sharing Agreement.

The contract includes the supply of approximately 60 km of steel tube umbilicals consisting of 9 and 12 functions 1/2“ diameter 10kpsi super duplex steel tubes that will be manufactured in the Prysmian’s production unit in Vila Velha.

The award refers to Mero 1, an ultra-deep-water project, which will consist of up to 17 wells and one FPSO, situated approximately 180 km offshore Rio de Janeiro in the pre-salt area of the Santos basin, with oil production due to begin in 2021.

The Mero 1 project represents the first project in the region to use steel tube umbilicals, Prysmian noted.