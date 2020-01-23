Prysmian to Supply Steel Tube Umbilicals for Libra Mero Project

Prysmian Group has secured a contract by Libra, a consortium of international oil and gas operators, for steel tube umbilicals to be installed in the Mero offshore oil field.

The Libra consortium is led by Petrobras, with a 40% interest, in partnership with Shell Brasil (20%), Total (20%), CNPC (10%) and CNOOC (10%).

The consortium also has the participation of the state-owned company Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) as manager of the Production Sharing Agreement.

The contract includes the supply of approximately 60 km of steel tube umbilicals consisting of 9 and 12 functions 1/2“ diameter 10kpsi super duplex steel tubes that will be manufactured in the Prysmian’s production unit in Vila Velha.

The award refers to Mero 1, an ultra-deep-water project, which will consist of up to 17 wells and one FPSO, situated approximately 180 km offshore Rio de Janeiro in the pre-salt area of the Santos basin, with oil production due to begin in 2021.

The Mero 1 project represents the first project in the region to use steel tube umbilicals, Prysmian noted.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

SBM Offshore Inks FPSO Sepetiba Contracts with Petrobras

SBM Offshore has signed contracts with Petróleo Brasileiro  (Petrobras) for the 22.5 years lease and operation of ...

read more →

Equinor, Prysmian Ink Empire Wind Inter-Array Cables Deal

Prysmian Group and Equinor have signed agreement for the supply of the submarine inter–array cable system for the ...

read more →

Prysmian to Connect Neart na Gaoithe to Scottish Power Grid

Prysmian Group has secured €100 million contract from EDF Renewables for the development of submarine and land ...

read more →

Prysmian Wraps Up DolWin3 Project

Prysmian has delivered the HVDC offshore grid connection project DolWin3, off the German North Sea coast. The ...

read more →

Prysmian Delivers Interconnector Project in Greece

Prysmian has completed the submarine laying operations for the Evia, Andros and Tinos islands interconnections. The ...

read more →

Oceaneering to Supply Umbilicals for Bay of Bengal Project

Oceaneering International has received subsea umbilical control systems supply contracts by Baker Hughes, a GE ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Prysmian Moves Forward with New Cable-Layer Construction

Prysmian Group has taken a step forward in the construction of its new cable-laying vessel. In accordance with the ...

read more →

CSV Normand Pacific Stays with Prysmian

Prysmian has exercised its option to extend the firm contract for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand ...

read more →

Aker Solutions Umbilicals for ADNOC’s Dalma Project

Aker Solutions has won an order from ADNOC to deliver subsea umbilicals for the Dalma gas development project ...

read more →

Vattenfall Picks Prysmian for Hollandse Kust Zuid III and IV

Prysmian has been awarded a project by Vattenfall to provide the submarine inter–array cable systems for the ...

read more →

Oceaneering Nets Anadarko’s Mozambique LNG Deal

Oceaneering International has secured a contract by Anadarko Moçambique Area 1, a wholly owned subsidiary of ...

read more →

Vallourec to Support TechnipFMC on Mero 1

Vallourec Soluçoes Tubulares do Brasil has been awarded a contract by TechnipFMC in Brazil to supply around 12,000 ...

read more →

Prysmian Finds Western Link Failure Spot

Prysmian Group has localized the issue that caused system failure of the Western Link Interconnection, consisting ...

read more →

Prysmian Lands Chilean Subsea Cable Deal

Prysmian Group has received new contracts worth around €50 million by Gtd Teleductos, a Chilean telecom operator, ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Lands Mero 1

TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by Petrobras, on behalf of the Libra Consortium, for engineering, ...

read more →