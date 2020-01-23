Total Taps Worley for North Plate FEED in Gulf of Mexico

zoom Karen Sobel, Group president for Major Projects and Integrated Solutions at Worley

Worley has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for Total USA’s North Platte field development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Located approximately 275 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana, the North Platte field development includes a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) in water over 1,300 meters deep.

The project brings together Worley’s recently acquired capability for the floating production unit topside design with Intecsea experience for the design of the hull, mooring and subsea pipelines.

Having completed the pre-FEED phase in August 2019, this award extends Worley’s involvement in Total’s deepwater Gulf of Mexico project.

“We are delighted to continue supporting Total’s return to Gulf of Mexico operations through the North Platte development,” said Karen Sobel, Group president for Major Projects and Integrated Solutions at Worley. “This project provides Worley with an opportunity to bring together our complimentary capability in both topside and hull design to offer complete, capital efficient and lightweight deep-water solutions. It’s an exciting prospect for our customers and our business.”

The FEED component of the project is being led by Worley’s Houston office with support from its Hyderabad office in India.

The North Platte Development forms part of Total’s reentry, as an operator, into Gulf of Mexico operations with oil production expected to average 75,000 barrels per day at plateau level.

Total expects to make its final investment decision in 2021.