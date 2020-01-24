AEGIR-Marine Opens Dubai Office

AEGIR-Marine has opened a new office in Dubai, UAE, expanding its global services network.

The maritime stern tube seal and propulsion system service provider will now operate out of offices in the Netherlands, Singapore, Shanghai, Namibia, USA and UAE.

AEGIR-Marine has been active in the Middle East for a number of years now. The company’s decision to open a permanent office in the region was in response to a growing customer demand, the company noted.

“In terms of stern tube seal and propulsion system service and parts, we are filling the gap between equipment makers and maritime service providers. This successful strategy resulted in a significant increase in service work and sales of parts in the Middle  East,” said Serge Lapré, who will be branch manager at the new office.

The new office will start operations with a team of two propulsion service engineers and two stern tube seal engineers.

This is where our customers find our biggest added value – in our specialist engineers,” added Lapré. “Wherever they are working in the world, it is their 24/7 mentality and full customer focus delivering the highest possible level of service.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

STR Launches Singapore Office

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has officially opened its Singapore office in which the occasion was marked ...

read more →

EDS HV Opens New Office in Stafford

EDS HV, a high voltage engineering solutions provider to the renewables industry, has expanded operations with the ...

read more →

JFO Strengthens Middle East Footprint

Offshore engineering specialist James Fisher Offshore (JFO) has established bases in Saudi Arabia and Dubai. JFO ...

read more →

Walker Subsea Engineering Opens New Office

Walker Subsea Engineering has opened a new office at Swans Centre for Innovation, on the banks of the River Tyne. ...

read more →

Ryder Geotechnical Opens New Office in Newcastle

Ryder Geotechnical, part of Tekmar, has opened a new office in central Newcastle. The office will serve as ...

read more →

Heerema to Install Foundations for Taiwan Wind Project

Heerema Marine Contractors has signed a contract with Jan de Nul, to install 21 jacket foundations (4 legged) for ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

IMCA Opens Application for DP Practitioner Accreditation

International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has opened the application process for the DP Practitioner ...

read more →

UK Hydrographic Office Opens New HQ

New home of UK Hydrographic Office was officially opened by the Princess Royal on Monday. For nearly 80 years UKHO ...

read more →

IMCA Opens DP Practitioner Accreditation Scheme Applications

International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) will open application process for its DP Practitioner ...

read more →

STR Opens Australian Office

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has officially opened its Australian office in Perth, Western Australia on ...

read more →

MacArtney Opens Workshop Facilities at Denmark HQ

MacArtney has established a workshop facilities at its headquarters in Denmark. MacArtney HQ recently repurposed ...

read more →

McDermott Wins Double with Saudi Aramco

McDermott International has received two contracts from Saudi Aramco for the engineering, procurement, construction ...

read more →

iXblue Establishes New Office in North America

iXblue, a provider of autonomous, marine and photonics technologies, has opened a new office dedicated to ...

read more →

Teledyne Nets IDIQ Contract from Naval Oceanographic Office

Teledyne Webb Research, a division of Teledyne Technologies, has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite ...

read more →

Claxton Opens Norwegian Office

Claxton, a part of Acteon, has opened a new office in Stavanger, Norway. The company has had a presence in Norway ...

read more →