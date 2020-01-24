AEGIR-Marine Opens Dubai Office

AEGIR-Marine has opened a new office in Dubai, UAE, expanding its global services network.

The maritime stern tube seal and propulsion system service provider will now operate out of offices in the Netherlands, Singapore, Shanghai, Namibia, USA and UAE.

AEGIR-Marine has been active in the Middle East for a number of years now. The company’s decision to open a permanent office in the region was in response to a growing customer demand, the company noted.

“In terms of stern tube seal and propulsion system service and parts, we are filling the gap between equipment makers and maritime service providers. This successful strategy resulted in a significant increase in service work and sales of parts in the Middle East,” said Serge Lapré, who will be branch manager at the new office.

The new office will start operations with a team of two propulsion service engineers and two stern tube seal engineers.

“This is where our customers find our biggest added value – in our specialist engineers,” added Lapré. “Wherever they are working in the world, it is their 24/7 mentality and full customer focus delivering the highest possible level of service.”