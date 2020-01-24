Kraken Inks Agreement with International Defense Contractor

Kraken Robotics has signed an eight year framework agreement with an unnamed international defense contractor.

Under the agreement, Kraken’s Acoustic Signal Processing Group in Toronto will provide development, maintenance, and training to the customer to enhance and modernize its sonar product.

Kraken’s Acoustic Signal Processing Group’s core competency is implementation of digital signal processing and user interface software for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) sonar applications. This work frequently involves integration with embedded processing platforms for shipboard or shore-based analysis systems.

Karl Kenny, Kraken’s president and CEO said, “Since signing a $1 million contract with this customer in September 2018, our Acoustic Signal Processing Group has worked diligently to support this customer. We are pleased with their vote of confidence in our team’s capabilities and look forward to a growing relationship in the coming years. There is a significant and growing demand for strengthening ASW capabilities operated on surface warships, aircraft, submarines and unmanned systems. Such technologies are used to track, locate and neutralize hostile submarine threats.”