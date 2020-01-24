Seaway 7 Lands First Triton Knoll Foundation

Seaway 7 has recently installed the first of 90 wind turbine monopile foundations at Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in the UK.

The c.600 tonne steel monopile and its transition piece was installed by Seaway Strashnov which is contracted to transport and install all 90 of the wind turbine foundations, as well as the two offshore substation platforms and their foundations.

Julian Garnsey, project director for Triton Knoll and innogy, said: “Our first clear weather window of the year has presented us with a great opportunity, and I’m delighted to confirm that the first monopile and transition piece have been safely and successfully installed at Triton Knoll.

“It’s great to see our offshore infrastructure beginning to rise above the surface of the North Sea, thanks to years of hard work, planning and preparation by the project team and innogy. We will continue to press ahead with the foundations programme, as the weather permits, and look forward to installation of the project’s offshore substations and cables later this summer.”

Triton Knoll project is located over 32 kilometres off the Lincolnshire coast, with a turbine array that covers an area of 145 square kilometres. It is jointly owned by innogy, J-Power and Kansai Electric Power, with innogy managing the wind farm’s construction and long-term operation and maintenance works, on behalf of its project partners.

