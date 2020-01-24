Stork Worley Secures Neptune Energy Deal

Neptune Energy Netherlands has awarded a four-year framework agreement for brownfield modification to Stork Worley Integrated Solutions for its Dutch assets in the North Sea.

The services will comprise of engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning and decommissioning.

Neptune Energy’s Netherlands managing director, Lex de Groot, said: “We are very happy to welcome Stork Worley Integrated Solutions as our partner in delivering our brownfield and decommissioning project scope. We are building a sustainable future for our business and delivering significant societal and economic benefits to the Netherlands. An important element is to optimising our existing producing assets and keeping them fit for the future.

“Stork Worley are experts in delivering the right people, services and solutions for brownfield modifications. For example, our L10-A platform is the first platform on the Dutch part of the North Sea producing since 16 May 1975. Next to optimising our current production assets we also keep exploring plays and participating in future developments, such as the offshore green hydrogen pilot PosHYdon on our Q13a platform. We keep investing in the Netherlands to build a stable platform for future growth.”

Stork is extremely pleased that Neptune Energy awarded the four-year framework agreement to the integrated partnership of Worley & Stork. Neptune Energy is an important player in North Sea and we are proud to expand our existing relationship. Building on the long and successful history of executing projects together for offshore North Sea assets, Worley & Stork teamed up again. Our combined multi-discipline expertise will support Neptune Energy achieve greater efficiencies on their offshore assets. The integrated partnership will drive leading performance in safety, excellence, teamwork, operations and project value for the brownfield and decommissioning scope”, said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president.

Jim Lenton, president of Upstream/Midstream/LNG, Integrated Solutions, Worley, said: “This contract award from Neptune Energy shows real confidence in the Stork Worley Integrated Solutions offering. We look forward to delivering value and collaborating with Neptune Energy on this EPCIC framework and we plan for this Stork Worley consortium to be truly 1+1=3. This contract supports our strategy to grow our Integrated Solutions services, and we look forward to further growing our relationship with Neptune Energy in the future.”

