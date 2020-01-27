BHP Hires DORIS for Trion Work in Gulf of Mexico

BHP Petroleum, via its Mexico subsidiary, has contracted DORIS for the execution of engineer services for the SURF and export pipeline scopes of work of the Trion project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Trion field encompasses an area of 1,285 sq km (798 sq mi) and is located in the Perdido belt at a water depth of approximately 2570 meters.

Christophe Debouvry, CEO of DORIS, said: “This project is a strategic win for DORIS Group. It is the recognition of our strong experience in deepwater developments, it complements our portfolio in Mexico, and it strengthens our relationship with BHP.”

BHP is the operator holding a 60 percent interest in the development and PEMEX Exploration and Production is the non-operating partner with a 40 percent interest.