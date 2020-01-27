BHP Hires DORIS for Trion Work in Gulf of Mexico

BHP Petroleum, via its Mexico subsidiary, has contracted DORIS for the execution of engineer services for the SURF and export pipeline scopes of work of the Trion project in the Gulf of Mexico. 

The Trion field encompasses an area of 1,285 sq km (798 sq mi) and is located in the Perdido belt at a water depth of approximately 2570 meters.

Christophe Debouvry, CEO of DORIS, said: “This project is a strategic win for DORIS Group. It is the recognition of our strong experience in deepwater developments, it complements our portfolio in Mexico, and it strengthens our relationship with BHP.”

BHP is the operator holding a 60 percent interest in the development and PEMEX Exploration and Production is the non-operating partner with a 40 percent interest.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Magseis Fairfield Grabs Two New OBN Projects in GoM

Magseis Fairfield has secured two consecutive deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) projects in the Gulf of Mexico by ...

read more →

Magma Global Provides M-Pipe for C-Innovation's GoM Projects

Magma Global has been selected by C-Innovation to supply m-pipe thermoplastic composite subsea jumpers for flowline ...

read more →

Seabed Geosolutions Gets LoI for OBN Survey in Gulf of Mexico

Seabed Geosolutions has received a letter of intent for a 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in an active area of ...

read more →

DOF Grabs Several Contracts in Trinidad and US GoM

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contract awards from undisclosed clients in Trinidad and US Gulf of Mexico. The ...

read more →

Hess in Gulf of Mexico Oil Discovery

Hess Corporation has made an oil discovery at the Esox-1 exploration well located in Mississippi Canyon Block No. ...

read more →

Equinor in Increased Oil Recovery Project from St. Malo

Equinor has sanctioned a waterflood project in the St. Malo field in the US Gulf of Mexico. This waterflood ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

TechnipFMC Wins Shell PowerNap Project

TechnipFMC has been awarded integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract by ...

read more →

C-Innovation Wins BP Gulf of Mexico Job

C-Innovation, an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore and its family of companies, has been awarded a contract to ...

read more →

Shawcor Bags $49M in Pipe Coating Contracts

Shawcor’s pipe coating division has entered into several contracts with an international EPC contractor to ...

read more →

Oceaneering in Its First Deepwater AUV Survey in Mexico

Oceaneering International has secured a contract to perform the first-ever deepwater Autonomous Underwater Vehicle ...

read more →

TGS and Schlumberger Team Up on Gulf of Mexico OBS Surveys

TGS and Schlumberger have partnered on multiclient ocean-bottom node projects in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico. ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Gets Gulf of Mexico Project LoI

Magseis Fairfield has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a deepwater data acquisition program in the Gulf of ...

read more →

SeaBird Bags Gulf of Mexico Gig

SeaBird Exploration has received a new contract from a repeat customer for source work in the US Gulf of Mexico.  ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Nets Gulf of Mexico Project

Norwegian seabed seismic services player, Magseis Fairfield, has received a contingent Letter of Award (LOA) for a ...

read more →

Deep Down Scoops Up Gulf of Mexico Contract

Deep Down has secured $4.4 million in orders for flying leads and associated equipment, and offshore installation ...

read more →