HTL Intros Hydraulic Cutter for Offshore Industry

UK-based HTL has launched a bespoke hydraulic cutter for offshore industry market.

In all industries where hazardous machinery and materials are present, safety is the optimum priority. Statistics show that 80% of errors which occur during manufacturing are due to human error.

For this reason, many companies acquire bespoke equipment tailored to suit their safety and production standards. Utilising bespoke equipment supports the efficiency and accuracy within the workplace optimising overall machine usage and increasing safe productivity.

An example of this is, HTL Group were approached by a global market leader in dredging and marine services to design and manufacture a special purpose hydraulic cutter for umbilical cables to use on ship decks providing a solution to their problem.

HTL worked with the client to understand all of the operational issues, providing engineering concepts, agreed design and operating parameters resulting in a bespoke hydraulic cutter capable of cutting offshore umbilical up to 200mm diameter.

The cutting operation is by a hardened steel cutting blade, energised with 400tonnes of force. According to HTL, the equipment has improved general and operator safety due to its configuration and remote operation being a safe distance away from any cutting activity.

Through some very innovative design features the client is able to overcome any labour intense complex tasks reducing production downtime onsite by up to 80%, HTL said.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Seatools Bags Piling Equipment Contract

Subsea technology company Seatools has secured a contract from an undisclosed EPC player for the design and ...

read more →

Google's Curie Subsea Cable All Set for Chile Transmission

Google’s Curie subsea cable from the United States to Chile has been successfully installed and tested. The ...

read more →

Seatec Wins ROV Control Skid Job

The Nederlands-based technical solutions provider Seatec said it has received order for design and delivery of a ...

read more →

Outland Picks Up Tritech’s New Gemini Sonar

Tritech has recently sold the first Gemini 1200ik dual frequency multibeam sonar to Outland Technology for use on ...

read more →

General Dynamics Intros New Autonomous UUV

General Dynamics Mission Systems has recently released the new Bluefin-12 autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle. ...

read more →

Tritech Intros Its New Gemini Sonar

Tritech, a Moog company, has released the Gemini 1200ik Dual Frequency sonar – the latest addition to its ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Trendsetter Expands Connector Portfolio for 20K Intervention

Trendsetter Engineering has been awarded a contract for the design, qualification and delivery of a 20K Hydraulic ...

read more →

Webtool Boosts JDR’s IWOCS

Subsea cutting tools specialist, Webtool, has supplied JDR Cable Systems with a resettable emergency disconnection ...

read more →

Schlumberger Intros HD Dual-Imaging for Oil-Based Mud

Schlumberger has introduced the TerraSphere high-definition dual-imaging-while-drilling service. The new service ...

read more →

Oceaneering Supplies M5 Connectors to Anadarko

Oceaneering International has secured a contract to provide M5 connectors to Anadarko Petroleum. Under the ...

read more →

Diamond Offshore Intros Real-Time BOP Health Monitoring

Diamond Offshore Drilling has launched the Stack-View service, said to be a first-of-its-kind solution that applies ...

read more →

Google Intros New Subsea Cable Linking Europe and Africa

Google has introduced Equiano, a new private subsea cable that will connect Africa with Europe. Once complete, ...

read more →

C-Innovation Wins BP Gulf of Mexico Job

C-Innovation, an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore and its family of companies, has been awarded a contract to ...

read more →

Webtool Cable Gripper Put to the Test

Hydraulic tools specialist Webtool has completed testing of its cable retrieval tool (CRT200) by The Nippon Salvage ...

read more →

Seatec Bags Subsea Pumps Order

The Nederlands-based technical solutions provider Seatec has received order for design and delivery of four special ...

read more →