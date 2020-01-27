JFMS Partners with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has teamed up with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, an international ocean conservation foundation helping to protect oceans and raises awareness about ocean pollution.

The non-profit foundation coordinates an ambassador network of volunteers who proactively organise events in their local area to reduce litter across coastlines all over the world.

Rory Sinclair, chief executive at Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, said:

“We are delighted to have James Fisher Marine Services as our new official corporate partner supporting our mission to end ocean pollution. Big Blue Ocean Cleanup fully welcomes companies that are providing active support across our non-profit activities.”

Amy Gresty, tender and proposals manager at JFMS, said:

“The world needs clean and healthy oceans to support our own health and survival, and every one of us can make a difference. We came together at the start of a new year to come up with ideas for ways we can give back over the months that follow. As a few members of the team are individually involved with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup as ambassadors, it provides us with the perfect opportunity to have a positive impact on the communities around where we work, offshore and back on dry land.”

The team is now planning events to campaign for clean seas and support efforts to conserve local beaches.