New CEO for Oceanteam

The board of directors of Oceanteam has appointed Henk van den IJssel as chief executive officer (CEO) of Oceanteam with effect from 1 February 2020.

Leidus Bosman, has expressed his intention to resign from Oceanteam and step down as CEO to pursue a new career opportunity outside the company.

Henk van den IJssel brings experience in the offshore oil & gas subsea construction industry and in the offshore wind renewable market.

He was as CCO of the DeepOcean Group and previously with Allseas and Acergy (now Subsea7), with a primary focus on business development, commercial management and strategy.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Fugro in Apsara Geotechnical Contract Off Cambodia

Fugro has secured a geotechnical contract for Apsara oil field in Block A, offshore Cambodia, as part of the ...

read more →

ExxonMobil in New Discovery on Stabroek Block in Guyana

ExxonMobil has increased its estimated recoverable resource base in Guyana to more than 8 billion oil equivalent ...

read more →

SeaBird to Undertake OBN Surveys in West Africa

SeaBird has received a letter of award for the provision of source services for two ocean bottom node (OBN) surveys ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Wins More Work Off India

The construction support vessel Southern Ocean, owned by a joint venture between Bourbon Offshore Norway and ...

read more →

Bourbon Oceanteam 101 Charter Extended

Oceanteam has secured charter extension for the construction support vessel Bourbon Oceanteam 101 until mid-first ...

read more →

Oceanteam Extends Cable Storage Contract

Oceanteam Solutions has secured a subsea cable storage contract extension with one of its premier clients. The ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (August 26 – ...

read more →

Charter Extension for Bourbon Oceanteam 101

Oceanteam and Bourbon charter contract for the vessel Bourbon Oceanteam 101 has been extended. The initial charter ...

read more →

Oceanteam Secures Cable Storage Extension

Oceanteam Solutions said it has been awarded extension of subsea cable storage contract with one of Europe’s ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 24 – June ...

read more →

Bourbon-Oceanteam CSV Southern Ocean Gets Fugro Job

Bourbon and Oceanteam jointly owned construction support vessel (CSV) Southern Ocean will aid Fugro in a deepwater ...

read more →

Oceanteam Wins Cable Lay Spread Deal

Oceanteam Solutions has been awarded a contract by an undisclosed client for the supply of a cable lay spread. The ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Stays with McDermott

McDermott and Fugro have agreed on an extension of the CSV Southern Ocean current charter to allow McDermott to ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Wins Fugro Support Contract Off Australia

CSV Southern Ocean has entered into a contract with Fugro to undertake a program of IRM work offshore Australia. ...

read more →

Diavaz Takes Oceanteam Stake in Mexican Joint Venture

Offshore services player Oceanteam and its Mexican partner Diavaz have reached an agreement to terminate the joint ...

read more →