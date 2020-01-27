New CEO for Oceanteam

The board of directors of Oceanteam has appointed Henk van den IJssel as chief executive officer (CEO) of Oceanteam with effect from 1 February 2020.

Leidus Bosman, has expressed his intention to resign from Oceanteam and step down as CEO to pursue a new career opportunity outside the company.

Henk van den IJssel brings experience in the offshore oil & gas subsea construction industry and in the offshore wind renewable market.

He was as CCO of the DeepOcean Group and previously with Allseas and Acergy (now Subsea7), with a primary focus on business development, commercial management and strategy.