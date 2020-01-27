Star of the South Survey to Start in February

A bathymetric and geophysical site survey is set to begin for the Star of the South project, Australia’s first proposed offshore wind project located off the south coast of Gippsland near Port Albert.

The bathymetric and geophysical site survey will be undertaken to inform the project’s feasibility.

The survey will be conducted from February 28, 2020, until March 13, 2020, using MV Silver Star survey vessel.

Survey activities will comprise geophysical data acquisition using a side scan sonar, single and multi-beam echo-sounders, sub bottom profiler, magnetometer / gradiometer (to identify magnetic objects) and underwater video.

Operations will be conducted on a 24 hour basis.

