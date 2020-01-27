Unique Group Inks Global Deal with Britlift

Unique Group, subsea and offshore solutions provider, has entered a new partnership with lifting and spreader beam designer and manufacturer, Britlift.

The move will see Britlift spreader beams being offered for rental and purchase via Unique Group’s global network.

With the agreement in place covering Unique Group’s US & Canada, the Netherlands, UAE, Nigeria, India and Singapore operations, the first Britlift beams – at a 1350t capacity – are already in production to enter Unique Group’s rental fleet across some of these locations early in 2020.

Graham Brading, Group director of Unique Group’s Buoyancy & Ballast division, said: ”We recently scaled up our Water Weights capabilities, including the introduction of many more 110t bags into our worldwide rental pool, in order to be more responsive to the demands of the global heavy lift testing market.

“Large spreader beams are an integral part of this equipment package, and we have been very impressed, first and foremost as a customer, by the knowledge and support provided to us by Britlift throughout this process. When the opportunity arose to represent them across certain key territories, and thereby allow our clients in those parts of the world to benefit from that same level of knowledge and support, we were very happy to agree to do so.”

Britlift managing director, Liam Botting, explained: “We have already built a loyal customer base through our overall service and the attention we pay to the technical and commercial requirements of those who work with us.

“Our unwavering approach and commitment to our clients, design, safety and standards has served us well, and this new distribution partnership with Unique Group is testament to that. We are excited that partnering with an organisation having the global reach and scale of Unique Group will now accelerate our growth into key overseas markets.”

