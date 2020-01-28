Fugro in Apsara Geotechnical Contract Off Cambodia

Fugro has secured a geotechnical contract for Apsara oil field in Block A, offshore Cambodia, as part of the nation’s first hydrocarbon development.

The Apsara field lies over the Khmer Basin, an unproduced geological basin in Cambodian maritime waters in the Gulf of Thailand.

Fugro will carry out a geotechnical investigation to support the design and installation phases of the Apsara Mini Phase 1A development.

The work will be performed using the dedicated drill ship, the Fugro Mariner, and will comprise shallow gas pilot-hole drilling, and geotechnical sample boreholes and cone penetration tests.

It is a pleasure to return to Cambodia, where our involvement in the Block A exploration goes back to 2006, when we supported the drilling of the initial exploration wells,” remarked Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s business line director, Asia Pacific Region. “KrisEnergy has been our valued client since their establishment in 2009 and part of our success is owed to our unique ‘Triple A’ approach, where we acquire, analyse and advise on Geo-data across the full project life cycle.”

Vladimir Lavie, senior gophysicist for KrisEnergy, added: “We thank our colleagues at Fugro for working with us on this historic project. This site investigation will be yet another milestone in the 2020 realization of the Apsara oil field. We’ve already completed our geophysical surveys, and Fugro’s geotechnical investigation will provide the final set of geomechanical information needed to derisk the design, installation and operation of our project.”

