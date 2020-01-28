IOC Hires Frontera for Geohazard Survey in Mexico

International Oil Company (IOC) has hired Frontera to undertake geohazard survey offshore Mexico.

Mobilization for the project is underway and offshore work is expected begin and complete during March 2020.

Frontera is an established offshore services contractor in Mexico since 2001.

To remind, in August 2019, Frontera entered into an exclusive collaboration with DOF Subsea for the Mexican market.

The alliance is intended to leverage the local presence and track record of Frontera with the specialized vessels, engineering capabilities and subsea survey and installation experience of DOF Subsea.

