SeaBird to Undertake OBN Surveys in West Africa

SeaBird has received a letter of award for the provision of source services for two ocean bottom node (OBN) surveys to be carried out in West Africa.

The surveys will have an expected total duration of about 80 days.

The first survey is expected to start in April 2020 and the second survey will follow immediately after.

SeaBird will use the Eagle Explorer for both surveys.

The time charter agreement with EMGS for the Petrel Explorer originally contained two options for EMGS to extend the contract by 6 months each.

The first of these two options has been converted to 6 monthly options.

EMGS has declared the first option, meaning that the charter period for the Petrel Explorer is now firm until April 30, 2020.

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

