Shearwater to Shoot Seismic for Reliance Off India

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition contract by Reliance Industries in the Bay of Bengal, India.

The project is scheduled to start in Q2 2020.

The survey covers 1,500 sq. km of block KG-UDWHP-2018/1 in the Krishna-Godavari basin and will be executed by the Polar Duchess using a Dual source design.

“We are pleased to add Reliance as a new customer with this award for the coming season in India,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

“This is the third contract award we have won in India in recent weeks. As we continue to build our position in India, we expect increased utilisation for our fleet in Asia supported by short transits between contracts.”