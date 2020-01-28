Shearwater to Shoot Seismic for Reliance Off India

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition contract by Reliance Industries in the Bay of Bengal, India.

The project is scheduled to start in Q2 2020.

The survey covers 1,500 sq. km of block KG-UDWHP-2018/1 in the Krishna-Godavari basin and will be executed by the Polar Duchess using a Dual source design.

“We are pleased to add Reliance as a new customer with this award for the coming season in India,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

“This is the third contract award we have won in India in recent weeks. As we continue to build our position in India, we expect increased utilisation for our fleet in Asia supported by short transits between contracts.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Shearwater in New Seismic Campaign for ONGC in India

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC in Western Offshore ...

read more →

Shearwater Wins Gambia Seismic

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D Isometrix seismic acquisition project by FAR Gambia. The one-month ...

read more →

ONGC Hires Shearwater for Seismic Work Off India

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a combined 2D and 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC ...

read more →

Shearwater Shoots Seismic for Shell in Black Sea

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a seismic acquisition contract by Royal Dutch Shell (Shell) in the Black Sea. ...

read more →

Shearwater Secures Its Largest-Ever 4D Shoot in Asia Pacific

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded its largest-ever 4D seismic campaign in the Asia Pacific region covering up ...

read more →

Shearwater in New Eastern Mediterranean Seismic Survey

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a new 3D seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean. The one-month survey will ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Shearwater in 3D Isometrix Seismic Survey for Ecopetrol

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D Isometrix seismic survey by Colombia’s Ecopetrol. It will be ...

read more →

Shearwater Strengthens Brazil Footprint

Shearwater GeoServices has established a new Brazilian subsidiary ‘Shearwater GeoServices do Brasil Ltda’ and ...

read more →

Shearwater Wraps Up Cambodia Seismic Shoot for KrisEnergy

Shearwater Geoservices has completed a 3D seismic survey for KrisEnergy, an independent upstream oil and gas ...

read more →

Shearwater Starts Seismic Shoot for KrisEnergy Off Cambodia

Shearwater Geoservices Singapore has started a 3D seismic survey for KrisEnergy in the offshore Cambodia Block A ...

read more →

Shearwater Gets New Seismic Survey from Total Off Denmark

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 4D seismic survey by Total E&P Danmark over Tyra, Tyra SE and Roar ...

read more →

Shearwater Wins Senegal Shoot

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D seismic acquisition contract over the SNE field offshore Senegal by ...

read more →

NPD Hires Shearwater for Barents Sea Shoot

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a contract for a Barents Sea seismic acquisition survey with full data ...

read more →

Shearwater in Troll Unit Seismic Shoot for Equinor

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a contract for a 4D seismic survey at the Troll Unit by Equinor, to be conducted ...

read more →

Shearwater to Undertake 4D Seismic Surveys for Equinor

Shearwater GeoServices has secured an award of three 4D seismic surveys by Equinor to be conducted this summer in ...

read more →