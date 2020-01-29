DOF Subsea in Multiple Contract Wins in North America Region

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contract awards from undisclosed clients across the North America region.

DOF has secured contracts for pre-lay and LBL array installation activities in Guyana, subsea installation work in Trinidad and well-head removal work in Canada.

The work for all three contracts will be undertaken utilizing Skandi Neptune vessel.

In addition, the Harvey Deep Sea vessel has received an award for a large Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico, in addition to other shorter IMR and light construction projects.

The awards will ensure good utilization across the first half of the year for the vessel, the company noted.