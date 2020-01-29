DOF Subsea in Multiple Contract Wins in North America Region

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contract awards from undisclosed clients across the North America region.

DOF has secured contracts for pre-lay and LBL array installation activities in Guyana, subsea installation work in Trinidad and well-head removal work in Canada.

The work for all three contracts will be undertaken utilizing Skandi Neptune vessel.

In addition, the Harvey Deep Sea vessel has received an award for a large Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico, in addition to other shorter IMR and light construction projects.

The awards will ensure good utilization across the first half of the year for the vessel, the company noted.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

DOF Subsea Wins Australia Gig

DOF Subsea said it has been awarded several new contracts in the APAC region. The Oslo-listed subsea operating ...

read more →

Nexans, Eversource and Ørsted Ink North America Cable Deal

Nexans, Eversource and Ørsted have signed a framework agreement for North American offshore wind farm development ...

read more →

DOF Grabs Several Contracts in Trinidad and US GoM

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contract awards from undisclosed clients in Trinidad and US Gulf of Mexico. The ...

read more →

Seatec Wins ROV Control Skid Job

The Nederlands-based technical solutions provider Seatec said it has received order for design and delivery of a ...

read more →

DOF Secures Work for Its Vessels in Subsea Segment

DOF Subsea has received several contracts, securing utilization for vessels in the Subsea/IMR projects segment. In ...

read more →

Rotech Wins Boskalis Gig

Rotech Subsea has been awarded contracts for two significant scopes of work for Boskalis Subsea Cables & ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Halliburton Wins Shell Drilling Contract Off Brazil

Halliburton has executed an integrated services contract with Royal Dutch Shell for post-salt development and ...

read more →

Applied Acoustics Sets Up North America Base at COVE

UK-based Applied Acoustic Engineering (AAE) has decided to open its first location in an overseas territory. ...

read more →

DOF Subsea Wins New Contracts

DOF Subsea has been awarded various contracts, securing utilisation for vessels in the subsea IMR projects segment. ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (February 25 ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Extends CSV Normand Subsea Charter with Solstad

Solstad Offshore (SOFF) and Subsea 7 have agreed to extend the contract for the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →

Xodus Strengthens Perth Team

Xodus Group has grown its team in Perth by almost 50% after a batch of new contract wins in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Wins BP North Sea Contract

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by BP for the provision of subsea construction, inspection, repair and ...

read more →

iXblue Establishes New Office in North America

iXblue, a provider of autonomous, marine and photonics technologies, has opened a new office dedicated to ...

read more →

Benthic Wins Woodside Gig

Benthic, a geosciences company, has been awarded a contract by Woodside for an offshore geotechnical investigation ...

read more →