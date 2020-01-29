Ofgem Probes Western Interconnector

Ofgem has launched an investigation into National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP (Scottish Power) Transmission for the delivery and operation of the Western high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable.

The Western HVDC is a £1.3 billion subsea cable that transports electricity between Scotland, Wales and England.

The project was undertaken by a joint venture between National Grid Electricity Transmission and Scottish Power Transmission.

The investigation will review the performance of National Grid Electricity Transmission and Scottish Power Transmission in delivering the cable. It will consider whether its late delivery means they breached special licence condition 6I, which specifies the expected delivery date of the Western HVDC subsea cable.

Additionally, the investigation will consider compliance with standard licence condition D (provision of transmission services) and section 9 of the Electricity Act 1989 (provision of economical, efficient and co-ordinated services).

The investigation will also examine potential breaches relating to the operation of the cable.

The opening of this investigation does not imply that we have made any findings about non-compliance by National Grid Electricity Transmission or Scottish Power Transmission.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Ofgem to Review New Proposal for Shetland Subsea Link

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN Transmission) has resubmitted its needs case to the ...

read more →

NKT Bags East West Interconnector Gig

NKT has been awarded a five-year service agreement by the Irish power grid operator EirGrid for cable related ...

read more →

Natural Power Supports AQUIND Interconnector Project

Natural Power has assisted AQUIND with the application for development consent for the AQUIND Interconnector. The ...

read more →

EU Backs Celtic Interconnector and Harmony Link

Two Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) grants were signed to support the construction of the Celtic Interconnector ...

read more →

DEME to Link Neart na Gaoithe OWF Turbines

DEME Offshore has been awarded an EPCI contract for the inter-array and interconnector cables at the Neart na ...

read more →

Woodside Takes FID on Pluto-NWS Interconnector Pipeline

Woodside has taken a final investment decision on the pipeline component of the Pluto-North West Shelf (NWS) ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Red Light for £709M Shetland Subsea Link

Energy regulator for Great Britain Ofgem said it is unable to approve a proposal by Scottish and Southern Energy ...

read more →

Siemens Converter Stations for Viking Link Interconnector

Siemens has been awarded a contract to deliver two converter stations for Viking Link, the first high-voltage ...

read more →

NKT Gets Power Cables Order for Viking Link

NKT has secured a contract worth approximately EUR 90 million from Energinet and National Grid, the owners of ...

read more →

MMT Gears for East West Interconnector Survey

Swedish survey specialist MMT has been assigned by EirGrid to perform a geophysical survey over the existing East ...

read more →

NKT in Kriegers Flak Milestone

NKT has announced an important milestone in the innovative project Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution connecting ...

read more →

Ireland and France Seek Celtic Interconnector Backing

Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar and President of France Emmanuel Macron have submitted a joint request to the ...

read more →

Sumitomo Electric Delivers Two HVDC Interconnector Projects

Sumitomo Electric Industries has completed two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector cable projects ...

read more →

Shetland Subsea Link Gets Provisional Approval

Ofgem said it is minded to approve a proposal by Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) to build a 600MW ...

read more →

Partners Group to Invest in Greenlink Delivery

Partners Group has provided equity financing for the Greenlink Interconnector (Greenlink), a project to construct a ...

read more →