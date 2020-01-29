Sonardyne Sentinel for Superyacht Underwater Protection

Underwater diver detection sonar technology from Sonardyne has been selected by yacht security specialist Frankentek for its latest new-build superyacht surveillance and protection project.

Sentinel Intruder Detection Sonar (IDS) will provide security personnel on the unnamed vessel with a clear and early warning of any underwater threats, such as divers, swimmers and drones, approaching the yacht or entering a restricted area, ensuring owner, guest and crew safety and privacy.

Sonardyne’s Sentinel is said to be the most widely deployed commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) underwater IDS technology on the market, with ability to recognise genuine targets with intent and non-threats, such as large fish or pleasure craft, in a wide range of operational environments.

According to Sonardzne, Sentinel detects, tracks and classifies underwater threats up to 1.5 kilometers range to provide a rapidly deployable perimeter intrusion capability to help safeguard large private yachts when at anchor or berthed in a marina. It is also regularly supplied to protect commercial ports, naval bases, VIP waterside residences and critical national infrastructure facilities including power stations and desalination plants.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Sonardyne Kits Out Korean Submarine Rescue Ship

Sonardyne underwater positioning and tracking technology is to be used to support search and recovery operations ...

read more →

Sentinel Subsea Completes Offshore Field Trial

Sentinel Subsea has completed its first offshore field trial, run in conjunction with independent operator Spirit ...

read more →

Sonardyne Backs Subsea Robotics at Newcastle University

UK-based engineering firm Sonardyne is supporting a new laboratory at Newcastle University focused on marine ...

read more →

Sonardyne SPRINT-Nav Beefs Up DOF Subsea Brazil ROV Fleet

DOF Subsea has equipped a further three of its Brazilian offshore vessel fleet with hybrid acoustic and inertial ...

read more →

Sonardyne's Underwater Navigation Tech for SMD's New ROV

Sonardyne International has supplied underwater navigation technology for Soil Machine Dynamics’ (SMD) new ...

read more →

Solstad Secures Contract Extension for CSV Far Sentinel

Solstad Offshore (SOFF) and Subtec have agreed to extend the contract for the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Neptune Opts for Sonardyne’s New Technology Platform

Australia-based subsea services specialist Neptune has become the latest company to adopt Sonardyne’s new, ...

read more →

Sonardyne Bags Sentinel Intruder Sonar Order

Sonardyne International’s underwater intruder detection technology has been selected to secure the coastal ...

read more →

Güralp and Sonardyne Partner on Seabed Research Tech

Seismic monitoring instrumentation and solutions provider Güralp and Sonardyne have signed an agreement to ...

read more →

Sonardyne Snaps Up EIVA

Subsea technology and systems provider Sonardyne has acquired Denmark-based maritime software and equipment ...

read more →

BMT and Sonardyne Team Up on Aasta Hansteen Riser Monitoring

Subsea 7 has picked BMT and Sonardyne to deliver riser monitoring system (RMS) for the world’s largest spar ...

read more →

NOC Selects Sonardyne Equipment for New Under-Ice AUV

UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has selected hybrid navigation technology from Sonardyne International for ...

read more →

L3 and Sonardyne Roll Out 6G-Enabled Autonomous Vessels

L3 Technologies together with Sonardyne will offer 6G-enabled capability across its commercial autonomous vessel ...

read more →

Sonardyne Delivers Sentry Sonar for Deployment in US GoM

Sonardyne International has delivered a sonar monitoring system to an unnamed US oil company, to reinforce its ...

read more →

Shell, Sonardyne, Senai Cimatec Partner on New Seismic Nodes

Shell Brasil has agreed a partnership with underwater sensor technology company Sonardyne and Brazilian research ...

read more →