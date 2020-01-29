Sonardyne Sentinel for Superyacht Underwater Protection

Underwater diver detection sonar technology from Sonardyne has been selected by yacht security specialist Frankentek for its latest new-build superyacht surveillance and protection project.

Sentinel Intruder Detection Sonar (IDS) will provide security personnel on the unnamed vessel with a clear and early warning of any underwater threats, such as divers, swimmers and drones, approaching the yacht or entering a restricted area, ensuring owner, guest and crew safety and privacy.

Sonardyne’s Sentinel is said to be the most widely deployed commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) underwater IDS technology on the market, with ability to recognise genuine targets with intent and non-threats, such as large fish or pleasure craft, in a wide range of operational environments.

According to Sonardzne, Sentinel detects, tracks and classifies underwater threats up to 1.5 kilometers range to provide a rapidly deployable perimeter intrusion capability to help safeguard large private yachts when at anchor or berthed in a marina. It is also regularly supplied to protect commercial ports, naval bases, VIP waterside residences and critical national infrastructure facilities including power stations and desalination plants.