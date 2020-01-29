Telenor Maritime Connects to Havfrue Subsea Cable at NJFX

Telenor Maritime has expanded its US presence at the NJFX cable landing station campus.

The Norwegian mobile operator at sea is establishing a direct connection to Norway via the 7200km Havfrue subsea cable system, which traverses the North Atlantic and connects the U.S. at NJFX to mainland Northern Europe.

NJFX is home to four subsea cable systems and seven independent U.S. fiber-based backhaul providers.

We welcome Telenor Maritime to our growing NJFX ecosystem,” said Gil Santaliz, CEO for NJFX. “The company will be one of the first telecom operators to take advantage of Bulk Infrastructure’s Nordic Gateway at NJFX. This gateway will directly connect U.S. content, cloud and service providers with the Nordics, unlocking the many capabilities related to sustainable digital services and emissions-free hydropower.”

As the leading global communication operator at sea, Telenor Maritime is on the forefront of developing and defining secure standards for the maritime business,” comments Lars-Erik Lunøe, CEO at Telenor Maritime. “As part of the new landing point at NJFX’s carrier-neutral campus, Telenor will access the new Havfrue subsea cable and offer direct connections from the US east coast to the Bulk Infrastructure campus in Norway, N01, which hosts our new core site. We chose the NJFX SSAE 16/18 certified infrastructure due to its rich ecosystem of global connectivity providers and subsea cable systems, as well as for its close proximity to the Satellite Teleport in Holmdel, New Jersey. We are well on our way to unlocking the Nordics and enabling new capabilities for our clients globally.”

