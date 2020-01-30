OTAQ Adds Marinesense

UK-based marine technology group OTAQ has completed the acquisition of Marinesense.

Marinesense is the manufacturers of the OceanSENSE underwater leak detection and DragonFish precision laser measurement systems for the offshore energy industry. They are considered specialists in underwater optics, lasers and video systems and have been operating since 2007 from their base in Aberdeen, UK.

Going forward Marinesense will become the Offshore division of OTAQ Group, with all their products available directly from OTAQ in Aberdeen or through their approved network of partners around the world.

Dr Harry Rotsch, founder and managing director of Marinesense, said: “We have been considering for some time what the best route for Marinesene to reach its full potential was. It was very important to me that we ended up with new owners who shared both our values and our product vision and I am very happy that we have found that in OTAQ Group.” Rotsch will continue as technical director for the OTAQ offshore division.

Phil Newby, CEO of OTAQ Group, said: “The acquisition of Marinesense is a very important milestone in the growth of OTAQ Group and will allow our Offshore division to provide a range of world class underwater technology products with an incredible track record. We are very excited about several new products that are in the pipeline and how the expanded team will enhance our engineering resource across the group.”