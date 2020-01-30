PGS Reports Q4 Profit

Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS), has bounced back in black in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, as revenues hiked some 23 per cent from same time last year.

The Oslo-listed seismic player reported quarterly profit of $10.7 million, or 3 cents per share on revenues of close to $333 million, against loss of $23.5 million, or 7 cents per share on revenues of $270 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the full-year 2019, Norway-based PGS generated $931 million in revenues, compared to $874 million for the twelve months in 2018.

For the twelve months of 2019, PGS recognized net loss of close to $72 million, against $88 million loss in the prior year.

PGS secured order book of $322 million, up from $163 million compared to Q4 2018, but down $12 million sequentially.

PGS said it expects full year 2020 gross cash costs to be approximately $600 million. 2020 MultiClient cash investments are expected to be in the range of $250-275 million. Capex for 2020 is expected to be approximately $80 million.

“Our order book nearly doubled during 2019, compared to year-end 2018, improving visibility going into 2020. We expect seismic acquisition activity to continue to increase, supporting a further pricing increase for our services but not at the same pace as in 2019. Higher activity levels and a relentless focus on cost will position us well to improve cash flow further in 2020,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.

Subsea World News Staff

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Baker Hughes Ups Q4 Adjusted Earnings, But Misses Forecast

Baker Hughes has reported profit of $48 million or 7 cents per share on GAAP basis for the quarter ended December ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Profit Halves

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has seen its quarterly profit cut in half against last year’s comparable period ...

read more →

EMGS Swings to Profit

Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS has returned to profit as revenues hiked mored than fourfold for the ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Profits Fall; Expects to Bounce Back in 2020

Engineering and construction specialist Subsea 7 has seen its profit slip in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ...

read more →

Polarcus Reports Improved Results in Third Quarter 2019

Seismic player Polarcus has bounced back in black when compared to third-quarter 2018 as revenues increased some 19 ...

read more →

Saipem Back in Black

Italian oilfield services player Saipem has reported third-quarter 2019 profit of €30 million on revenues of €2.23 ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Magseis Fairfield Returns to Profit

Seabed seismic services player Magseis Fairfield has bounced back to profit in the second quarter of 2019. The ...

read more →

Saipem Returns to Profit

Italian oilfield services player Saipem has reported first-half 2019 profit of €14 million on revenues of €4.5 ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Sees Profits Slip

Engineering and construction specialist Subsea 7 has seen its profit cut in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as ...

read more →

TGS Ups Quarterly Profit and Dividend

Geophysical contractor TGS has posted higher profit in the first quarter of 2019 when compared to same period in ...

read more →

BHGE Reports $32M Profit

Baker Hughes, a GE company, (BHGE) has reported profit of $32 million or 6 cents per diluted share on GAAP basis ...

read more →

McDermott Sinks on Restructuring Costs

Houston-based McDermott has reported quarterly loss of $70 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, compared to ...

read more →

Schlumberger Profit Slips 20 Percent

Schlumberger has seen its quarterly profit fall some 20 per cent against last year’s Q1 result despite relatively ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Takes Profit Hit

Engineering and construction specialist Subsea 7 has seen profit cut by some 37 percent in the quarter ended ...

read more →

GC Rieber Swings to Profit

Norwegian offshore vessels provider GC Rieber Shipping has reported profit of NOK 269 million for the forth quarter ...

read more →