Seiche Environmental Boosts Team

Amanda Hyam; Photo: Seiche Environmental

UK-based Seiche Environmental has strengthened its team with three key appointments within the business.

Amanda Hyam, formerly Marine Wildlife Advisory and Ancillary Services Manager at GeoGuide Consultants, joins the business as associate director to enhance the team’s expertise operating in the oil and gas, marine construction and engineering, offshore renewables, and marine science sectors.

Hyam joins Nicky Harris, who is being promoted to associate director within the business where she has played a key role in expanding Seiche Environmental’s services.

Together with Michelle Roffe, recently promoted to business development executive for Africa, Seiche Environmental said it is well positioned to deliver projects on a global basis.

Mark Burnett, CEO of Seiche Water Technology Group, said: “Our highly experienced team brings together years of international practice, providing clients with the very latest advice on underwater acoustic measurement, monitoring and mitigations requirements as well as environmental compliance and governmental regulatory assistance. The addition of Amanda to the team and promotions for both Nicky and Michelle further enhance our international capability in managing offshore projects globally.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 13 – ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (December 30 – ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Boosts Executive Team with Evans at Helm

Subsea 7 has made additions to its executive management team as the new CEO takes over, effective from 1 January, ...

read more →

PJ Valves Boosts Houston Ops with New Appointment

UK-based PJ Valves has appointed Kenneth Kmiec as Territory Leader for the Americas to support the company’s growth ...

read more →

Xodus Boosts Subsea Integrity Team

Xodus Group has appointed Djamel Hamel and Chris Overton as two principal consultants to its subsea integrity ...

read more →

Greenlink Boosts Team with Two Appointments

Greenlink Interconnector has appointed two leading figures from the Irish energy and business sectors, Tim Cowhig ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico Exhibition and Conference

Shallow and Deepwater Mexico, an offshore oil and gas exhibition and conference is the key center for the international offshore oil and gas community in Mexico. 

read more >

Underwater Intervention (UI) 2020

Underwater Intervention Conference is a conference where oil and gas industry professionals, senior decision…

read more >

Subsea Expo 2020

Subsea Expo is the world’s largest subsea exhibition and conference and is completely free to attend.

read more >

Oceanology International 2020

Exhibitors from industry, government and research institutions share their knowledge and come…

read more >

Xodus Acquires Green Light Environmental

Xodus Group has agreed to acquire Perth-based Green Light Environmental. As part of the company’s plans to ...

read more →

Hiretech Boosts Management

Aberdeenshire based equipment rental specialists Hiretech has strengthened its team with a key management ...

read more →

Xodus Boosts Advanced Analysis Team

Energy consultancy Xodus has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new advanced analysis lead. Ismael ...

read more →

Fishbones Boosts Team with 7 New Members

Reservoir stimulation technology provider Fishbones has appointed Lars-Tore Berg as its chief technology officer ...

read more →

Cortez Subsea Boosts Its Team in Aberdeen and Kuala Lumpur

Cortez Subsea has more than doubled its team across Aberdeen and Kuala Lumpur after being awarded a contract to lay ...

read more →

James Fisher Subsea Excavation Boosts Its Team

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) has boosted its team by a number of key appointments and promotions. The ...

read more →

STR Boosts Singapore Team

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has recently appointed Aik Moh Nge as technical operations manager – ...

read more →

Proserv Boosts Norway Subsea Team with New CTO

Proserv has promoted Tore Erntsen to the position of chief technology officer (CTO), Subsea Controls, based at the ...

read more →

Applied Acoustic Engineering Boosts Sales Team

Subsea positioning and marine seismic products manufacturer, Applied Acoustic Engineering, has welcomed Hollie ...

read more →