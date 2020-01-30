Seiche Environmental Boosts Team

zoom Amanda Hyam; Photo: Seiche Environmental

UK-based Seiche Environmental has strengthened its team with three key appointments within the business.

Amanda Hyam, formerly Marine Wildlife Advisory and Ancillary Services Manager at GeoGuide Consultants, joins the business as associate director to enhance the team’s expertise operating in the oil and gas, marine construction and engineering, offshore renewables, and marine science sectors.

Hyam joins Nicky Harris, who is being promoted to associate director within the business where she has played a key role in expanding Seiche Environmental’s services.

Together with Michelle Roffe, recently promoted to business development executive for Africa, Seiche Environmental said it is well positioned to deliver projects on a global basis.

Mark Burnett, CEO of Seiche Water Technology Group, said: “Our highly experienced team brings together years of international practice, providing clients with the very latest advice on underwater acoustic measurement, monitoring and mitigations requirements as well as environmental compliance and governmental regulatory assistance. The addition of Amanda to the team and promotions for both Nicky and Michelle further enhance our international capability in managing offshore projects globally.”