Subsea Integration Alliance Gets Brazil FEED Job from Equinor

Subsea Integration Alliance (Subsea 7 and OneSubsea) has won of an exclusive contract from Equinor for the front end engineering design (FEED) study on its Bacalhau (formerly Carcará) project, offshore Brazil.

The Bacalhau field is located 185 kilometers from the coast of the State of São Paulo, in water depths of 2050 meters.

The awarded work is required to finalize the technical definition of the proposed development prior to Equinor making final investment decisions (FID) late 2020.

The contract is based on a two-step award. The FEED and pre-investment are starting now, with an option for the execution phase under a lump sum turnkey set-up which includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation for the entire SURF and SPS scope.

The development will include 19 wells, approximately 130 km of rigid risers and flowlines and 35 km of umbilicals.

Furthermore, Subsea Integration Alliance will be responsible for subsequent life of field support, representing a fully integrated contract model across the entire field lifecycle, from engineering, early engagement to after-sales services.

Project management and engineering will take place in Rio de Janeiro with support from Subsea 7’s Global Project Centre in UK, France and various OneSubsea offices.

Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2022 and 2023.

Stuart Fitzgerald, deputy CEO for Subsea Integration Alliance, said: “The award to Subsea Integration Alliance of the FEED contract for the Bacalhau project builds on our early engagement expertise and successful track record of major integrated projects. It underlines the breadth and strength of our product portfolio, quality of onshore and offshore assets and our extensive project management and engineering capabilities in Brazil and worldwide. We look forward to supporting Equinor in this and future developments.”

Marcelo Xavier, Subsea 7’s vice-president Brazil, said: “This contract award builds on our successful track record of solutions developed for deepwater projects in Brazil and demonstrates our capability to maximise asset value through early engagement and an integrated approach.”